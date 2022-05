Sunbury, Pa. — Details have emerged regarding the homicide last week at Penn Jersey Food Mart in Sunbury and the capture of the accused shooter. The accused shooter Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uruhu, 23, of Sunbury was taken into custody Monday afternoon in the Germantown area of Philadelphia after a four-day manhunt. U.S. Marshals found Uhuru at an apartment at the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue. Uhuru was hiding in the apartment with Daimeer Clark, 22, of Williamsport, who was wanted on a firearms related warrant issued by Williamsport Bureau of Police, according to a U.S. Marshals release. Uhuru barricaded himself in a bedroom for an hour before marshals negotiated his surrender.

