SUNBURY, Pa. — The former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital was a staple in the city for many years. In early 2020, the hospital closed after more than 100 years. The building has been vacant ever since. But that won't be the case for long, according to officials from the health system. UPMC announced it is donating the building to an economic development group called DRIVE. DRIVE works to develop new businesses in a five-county area of central Pennsylvania.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO