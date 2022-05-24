Sydney McDonald signs NLI to cheer at Alabama

The state’s top basketball prospect has found a home. Cade Phillips, the four-star standout from Jacksonville, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward, 200-pound forward was listed as 2023′s 78th-ranked player, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the 14th-rated power forward. He never released a top schools list but held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Memphis and others. He visited Tuscaloosa along with two trips to Knoxville, his most recent being last November.
