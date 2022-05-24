ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sydney McDonald signs NLI to cheer at Alabama

rocketcitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Jones cheerleader Sydney McDonald will have...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama’s top 2023 basketball recruit commits to SEC program

The state’s top basketball prospect has found a home. Cade Phillips, the four-star standout from Jacksonville, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward, 200-pound forward was listed as 2023′s 78th-ranked player, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the 14th-rated power forward. He never released a top schools list but held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Memphis and others. He visited Tuscaloosa along with two trips to Knoxville, his most recent being last November.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Huntsville selected to host AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce that Huntsville, Alabama, will be the site of its newest event: the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. The inaugural event, slated for Nov. 4–6, 2022, will feature a women’s pairs national championship and a men’s team national championship.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama vs. Texas kick-off time announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There are officially 100 days until Alabama football kicks off the 2022-2023 season against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. We now know the kick-off time of one of the Crimson Tide’s most anticipated match-ups. Bama will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in week two of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.
HOOVER, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama upsets Georgia in opening round of SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama started fast and used solid relief pitching by Ben Hess to fend off Georgia, 5-3, in the opening game of the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. Alabama, the 11-seed in the tournament, wasted no time getting on the board, putting up five runs in the first two innings.
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Crimson Tide#Nli
The Spun

Look: College Football Head Coach Calls Out Nick Saban

Nick Saban's recent accusations that Jackson State paid top recruit Travis Hunter $1 million to come to their program didn't play well among HBCU circles. The Alabama coach has since apologized for those remarks. But, new Tuskegee head football coach Reginald Ruffin said Saban can do one better. Writing on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Lands Major 2023 Quarterback Commitment

Alabama's football program has just landed a commitment from a talented quarterback. Eli Holstein, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa. LSU and Oregon were both in the mix for Holstein, but he ultimately decided to pick Alabama. Holstein visited Tuscaloosa several times this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama High School Football Coach Arrested For DUI A Second Time

If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor Hayse Moss Remembered

One of Tuscaloosa's legendary pastors has passed away. Pastor Hayse Moss of the Double Portion Church of Tuscaloosa passed away at the age of 86. Moss served in ministry over 50 years and was senior pastor of the Double Portion Church on 17th Street in Tuscaloosa since 1973 when the church was founded.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Athletes Call for Change After Tragedy

In the wake of the latest mass shooting, the Golden State Warrior's head coach Steve Kerr begged senators in a press conference to vote on the universal background check bill which passed through the House of Representatives last year. University of Alabama athletes took to social media to voice their concerns over the lack of action taken by people in power to prevent these horrific tragedies.
WARRIOR, AL
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy