CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for more summer-like heat to head our way just in time for the unofficial start of summer. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. As we wrap up May and kick off the month of June, we are looking at a string of 90-degree days in the forecast. Along with the heat, there will also be more humidity, but we should get some relief towards the end of the week. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid-60s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO