Hazel Green, AL

Cevyn Crutcher heads to U.S. Marine Merchant Academy; will play basketball for the Mariners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazel Green standout Cevyn Crutcher is heading...

Huntsville selected to host AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce that Huntsville, Alabama, will be the site of its newest event: the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. The inaugural event, slated for Nov. 4–6, 2022, will feature a women’s pairs national championship and a men’s team national championship.
Former UAB standout joins USFL’s Stars

Former UAB standout Colby Ragland has signed with the Philadelphia Stars, the USFL team announced on Tuesday morning. Ragland started for the past three seasons in the Blazers’ offensive line and earned All-Conference USA recognition for each of the past two seasons. Ragland played left guard and right tackle during his senior season at UAB.
Bo Scarbrough earns first USFL Offensive Player of the Week honor

Bo Scarbrough may not be in the United States Football League if he continues his performance from last week. He was instrumental in the Birmingham Stallions maintaining an undefeated record (6-0) after getting a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Scarbrough totaled 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He showed his strength and power for most of the game until his touchdown run. Scarbrough turned on the quick and speed on his 28-yard journey to the end zone in the fourth quarter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and Stallions fans saw the running back that captured two College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama. Scarbrough also caught two passes for 15 yards.
Meet Birmingham’s ‘King of the Slingz’

After a long day at the office, Birmingham’s Kenyon Taylor, owner of a concrete business, has the perfect way to unwind—and it can be “a sight to see,” he said. “To me there is nothing more than riding in a Slingshot,” said Taylor of his Polaris Slingshot SL. “It’s freeing and fun, and, honestly, it’s a great stress reliver. After a long day, it’s great to just hop in one, feel the wind, and ride out.”
UAB Dentistry School coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Big news has been announced for the city of Dothan. At the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting Thursday, Senator Donnie Chesteen said the University of Alabama Birmingham will have a dentistry school located in the Circle City. Dothan is known as a ”medical hub”...
5 all-inclusive wedding venues in North Alabama for easy planning

From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!. Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.
Bounce Over to Flow Huntsville

Huntsville’s newest trampoline park offers a ton of activities on and off the mats. Kids, teens, and grown-ups can all have a good time at the new Flow Huntsville Supreme Air Sports at the corner of Drake and Leeman Ferry Road. In addition to the trampolines, there’s jousting, basketball, games, soccer, dodgeball, a ninja course, zip-line, mini-golf and more.
129 pounds of weed seized in Marion County, Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Marion County, Alabama. The stop happened Monday, May 23 on Interstate 22 near Hamilton. The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
Slim Chickens opens location in another Alabama city

A new location of Slim Chickens has opened this week in Cullman. The newest restaurant, located at 1711 Cherokee Ave. in Cullman, began serving Monday. It’s part of an expansion by the franchise in Alabama, which aims to open as many as 10 restaurants in state over the next five years.
Garrison’s senior enlisted Soldier enters next chapter

Things were going to be challenging for Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez a couple of years ago when he learned he would be the Garrison sergeant major at Redstone Arsenal. One, he had never been to Huntsville – or North Alabama, for that matter. Two, his background had been...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

