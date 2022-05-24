Cevyn Crutcher heads to U.S. Marine Merchant Academy; will play basketball for the Mariners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce that Huntsville, Alabama, will be the site of its newest event: the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. The inaugural event, slated for Nov. 4–6, 2022, will feature a women’s pairs national championship and a men’s team national championship.
Jacksonville State and Alabama State will open the 2022 football season with a nationally televised doubleheader on Aug. 27 on ESPN. The Gamecocks begin their schedule vs. Stephen F. Austin in the FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. That game, which marks the debut of Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez, kicks off at 2:30 p.m., ESPN.
Former UAB standout Colby Ragland has signed with the Philadelphia Stars, the USFL team announced on Tuesday morning. Ragland started for the past three seasons in the Blazers’ offensive line and earned All-Conference USA recognition for each of the past two seasons. Ragland played left guard and right tackle during his senior season at UAB.
Bo Scarbrough may not be in the United States Football League if he continues his performance from last week. He was instrumental in the Birmingham Stallions maintaining an undefeated record (6-0) after getting a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Scarbrough totaled 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He showed his strength and power for most of the game until his touchdown run. Scarbrough turned on the quick and speed on his 28-yard journey to the end zone in the fourth quarter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and Stallions fans saw the running back that captured two College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama. Scarbrough also caught two passes for 15 yards.
After a long day at the office, Birmingham’s Kenyon Taylor, owner of a concrete business, has the perfect way to unwind—and it can be “a sight to see,” he said. “To me there is nothing more than riding in a Slingshot,” said Taylor of his Polaris Slingshot SL. “It’s freeing and fun, and, honestly, it’s a great stress reliver. After a long day, it’s great to just hop in one, feel the wind, and ride out.”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Big news has been announced for the city of Dothan. At the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting Thursday, Senator Donnie Chesteen said the University of Alabama Birmingham will have a dentistry school located in the Circle City. Dothan is known as a ”medical hub”...
From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!. Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.
Huntsville’s newest trampoline park offers a ton of activities on and off the mats. Kids, teens, and grown-ups can all have a good time at the new Flow Huntsville Supreme Air Sports at the corner of Drake and Leeman Ferry Road. In addition to the trampolines, there’s jousting, basketball, games, soccer, dodgeball, a ninja course, zip-line, mini-golf and more.
The football coach at East Limestone High School was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. According to a Decatur police spokesperson, Jeffrey Allan Pugh was pulled over by patrol on Sunday night at approximately 10:40 p.m. on U.S. 31 North. He was charged with DUI-alcohol and improper...
HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Marion County, Alabama. The stop happened Monday, May 23 on Interstate 22 near Hamilton. The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
A man was arrested in Marion County after deputies allegedly found 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday. In a since-deleted post from the Marion County Sheriff's Department on Facebook, deputies were conducting a proactive criminal patrol on I-22 near Hamilton. They stopped a vehicle and during...
The capture of an Alabama fugitive and a corrections officer that helped him escape jail earlier this month in Evansville had local law enforcement agencies thinking one thing — they likely drove through Christian County on their way north. Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for...
Mike Durant’s first campaign for public office will be his last, he said Tuesday night as he conceded in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate while taking a parting shot at the leading vote-getter in the race. “I am one and done,” Durant told a thinned-out crowd of supporters...
A new location of Slim Chickens has opened this week in Cullman. The newest restaurant, located at 1711 Cherokee Ave. in Cullman, began serving Monday. It’s part of an expansion by the franchise in Alabama, which aims to open as many as 10 restaurants in state over the next five years.
The killing of at least 14 students and 1 teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday is leading to changes at one North Alabama school system. The Madison Police Department will be sending an extra police presence to all schools in the Madison City School System on Wednesday. Superintendent...
Things were going to be challenging for Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez a couple of years ago when he learned he would be the Garrison sergeant major at Redstone Arsenal. One, he had never been to Huntsville – or North Alabama, for that matter. Two, his background had been...
Birmingham’s Milo’s Hamburgers will open a new location in Sylacauga next month, and is planning another for Clanton later this year. The Sylacauga restaurant will open June 9 at 41135 U.S. 280, Suite A. It will be the Alabama burger chain’s 23rd location. Milo’s CEO Tom Dekle...
