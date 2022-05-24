ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. resident infected with salmonella due to recalled Jif peanut butter

By Gwen Egan
 3 days ago

As of Monday, there are 14 official reports of illness nationwide and 2 hospitalizations.

The front and back labels of recalled Jif peanut butter products. Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Massachusetts is one of 12 states with a sick resident following a national Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak.

As of Monday, there are 14 official reports of salmonella infection across the country, including the one in Massachusetts. There have been two hospitalizations and zero deaths.

On May 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of select Jif products nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination, including the creamy, crunchy, and no added sugar versions of their peanut butter products.

Jif products with lot numbers 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers should be thrown out, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any recalled Jif products should be thrown out immediately and surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter should be washed with hot, soapy water.

Anyone who ingested the recalled peanut butter should contact their doctor if they experience diarrhea and a high fever, diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving, bloody diarrhea, extreme vomiting, or signs of dehydration.

Information about the recall wasn’t just coming from official sources, as word spread across social media.

One TikTok user posted about her experience with the Jif recall, garnering 80,000 likes as of Monday.

“Me thinking I’m just bloated” read the text overlaid atop the first half of the video, only to reveal, alongside upbeat music, that the bloating was apparently caused by salmonella from Jif peanut butter.

JIF peanut butter was recalled!!! Please check if you recently bought some because my family got sick! #foodpoisoning #jif #jifpeanutbutter

Another TikTok user embodied the feeling of eating a spoonful of peanut butter and then reading reports of the recall with the ubiquitous “oh no” meme.

Have you had peanut butter recently? #peanutbutter #jif #jifpeanutbutter #peanutbutterjelly #peanutbutteraddict #salmonella

