(Abc 6 News) - Jeremy Munson conceded the Republican Congressional District 1 race after opponent Brad Finstad secured a lead of less than 1 percent of the vote. "Unfortunately, last night did not go as we had hoped," Munson said in a statement. "It seems God has a different plan for us. This does not mean our work is done. America is the most incredible nation on earth. It is We the People who make it so great by continually fighting for a better future and defending our liberties and freedoms. We must never give up that fight.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO