Wilmington, NC

Wilmington doctor testifies at Depp-Heard trial

WECT
 3 days ago

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs require overnight lane closures. Remains of fallen veterans added to artificial reef off Carolina Beach...

www.wect.com

WECT

Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC

Southport PD increases patrols at elementary school. UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified. Live Nation and City of Wilmington work to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Southport PD increases patrols at elementary school

Live Nation and City of Wilmington work to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater. Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC. Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington hosts baby formula drive and distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is hosting a Formula Drive & Distribution to help families in need of baby formula. Starting today, Friday, May 27, 2022, unopened cartons of unexpired and non-recalled baby formula can be dropped off at the Fit for Fun Center at 302 S. 10th Street in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has left the hospital after minor stroke

Complaint filed against Elizabethtown town manager, confusion over town policy for potential school board candidate. Renourishment work closes section of Kure Beach over holiday weekend. Wilmington man sentenced for 15...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
Carolina Beach, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Wilmington National Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Attending the event will be NHC Veterans Council Chairman Deb Hays and Mayor Bill Saffo. A speaker will read the names they have received of veterans who passed away between May 15 2021 and May 15 2022. This year’s ceremony will also have a rifle salute before Taps.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at WECT!

Wilmington man sentenced for 15 years for several drug charges involving firearms. Mental health professionals offer advice on discussing tragedy with children. A man was booked under a $10.255 million bond after more than 1,000 pills were seized, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Eye - Covington

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein posted on Twitter Tuesday that Doctors confirmed he'd had a minor stroke Monday night. Families advised to be cautious in search of baby formula.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Renourishment work closes section of Kure Beach over holiday weekend

UPDATE: N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has left the hospital after minor stroke. Complaint filed against Elizabethtown town manager, confusion over town policy for potential school board candidate. Wilmington man...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Man arrested in Wilmington for Buncombe County murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 57-year-old Quentin Dana Bashaw on Wednesday, May 25 after he was charged with murder of Charles Radcliffe in Buncombe County. According to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office release, officials have been investigating the death of Charles Radcliffe since September...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Port City United employee was fired after about a week on the job due to her arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in Wilmington. A New Hanover County spokesperson confirmed that Rone’Quia Harris was hired as a PCU Connect Specialist on April 19 but was dismissed on April 27.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Orange Street ArtsFest returns for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theater is holding its annual Orange Street ArtsFest this weekend on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be held inside and around the Hannah Block Historic USO Building/Community Arts Center at 120 South 2nd Street. Festivities include art, entertainment, a street fair and a playroom at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. The event is free, but Thalian would appreciate donations.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: Kure Beach shooter called 911 just after killing neighbor

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several calls were made minutes after a deadly shooting one week ago in Kure Beach. One of the callers identified himself as the gunman. Investigators say 61-year-old William Bennett shot and killed his neighbor, 55-year-old John Garisto, at 123 Ocean View Avenue in Kure Beach.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man lying in road killed by tractor-trailer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in Wilmington Thursday morning. Wilmington Police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident involving an 18-wheeler. According to WPD, it is believed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach to consider paid parking

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is seeking public input on a paid parking proposal. Town Council will hear a proposal during its June 6 meeting. Aerial maps outlining current parking and the proposed paid parking spaces will be on display at Town Hall from Thursday, May 26th through Monday, June 6th.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Boating sales and accidents increased during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to statistics released by the U.S. Coast Guard, boat sales had a record increase of over 40% during the pandemic. However, this surge in boat sales was accompanied by an increase in boating accidents. Over the past two years, there was a 25% increase in boating accidents. Of that, the USCG estimates 77% are accounted for by lack of boat safety education. 86% of victims were not wearing life jackets.
WILMINGTON, NC

