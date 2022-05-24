ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Watters: Everybody agrees the country is in bad shape

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Watters discussed the public's declining view of Biden's presidency and how the media is referring to his failures as "long-COVID" on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME: Speaker 1: I don't want a piece of you. I want the whole thing, as the saying goes. Never meet your heroes. And...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 11

AmericanTruths
3d ago

It is worse than Bad Shape, Democraps are in charge and the Country is in Terrible Shape. Their will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. It is here.

Reply
7
ethical journalism
3d ago

Instead of another Biden disaster, cut to the chase. Biden is a disaster.

Reply
12
Related
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Americans#Cbs
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

748K+
Followers
158K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy