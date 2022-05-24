ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County barrier breaker William Hughes remembered for life of service

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County barrier breaker and one of the first Black County Sheriff’s Office deputies is being remembered for living a life of service.

Funeral services for William Hughes were held Saturday at Anointed Temple of Praise on Riverdale Road.

Mr. Hughes died last week at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital after suffering multiple strokes.

He was born in Memphis and attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was president for the class of 1950. He attended Shelby State Community College and Memphis State University. His focus was on law enforcement investigations.

Mr. Hughes was appointed sheriff’s deputy in 1960. Throughout the years, he would be promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and jail inspector.

The Memphis and Shelby County Bar Association honored Mr. Hughes in 1977 with the Most Outstanding Deputy Sheriff recognition.

Years later, he worked in various roles such as assistant chief of Internal Affairs Bureau for the sheriff’s office, director of both the Shelby County Fire Department and Department of Corrections, superintendent of the Shelby County Penal Farm, and court security officer for the United States Marshal Service.

He was also the first Black assistant chief in law enforcement in Tennessee.

Hughes graduated as the second Black graduate from Tennessee of the F.B.I. National Academy. He was a life member of the NAACP, a Prince Hall Mason, and a Boy Scout troop master. He attended Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Mr. Hughes leaves his wife, Elizabeth Hughes, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three children.

William Hughes was 90 years old.

WREG

What’s up with the blue cruise lights? Memphis police chief explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told city council members about new measures her department is putting into place to make sure the public sees officers out and about.  Maybe you’ve seen the blue lights on some MPD cruisers. They’re called cruise lights. Chief Davis said the purpose of the new lights is to […]
radio7media.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County

A MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SEARCHIN A FIELD OFF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 107 THIS IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESVESTIGATION. THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASE AS TO NOT IMPEDE THE INVESTIGATION. LAUDERDALE 107 IS AT A SOUTH INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 72 IN THE CENTER STAR COMMUNITY JUST EAST OF KILLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR WHO HAS SEEN ANY UNUSUAL ACTIVITY IN THAT LOCATION, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 256-760-5757.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis daycare where infant died shuts down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daycare where a one-year-old died after being left in a hot vehicle has officially closed its doors.  The state of Tennessee says Education is the Key Childcare in North Memphis surrendered its license. Wednesday morning, the doors were locked, the parking lot was empty, and the playground was untouched. A “For Sale” sign was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspects scheduled for court hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the killing of Memphis rap star Young Dolph last year are set to be in court for a hearing Friday. Court records show Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are set to face Judge Lee Coffee at a bond hearing at 9 a.m.    Both are charged with Young […]
MEMPHIS, TN
beckersspine.com

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics to add 3 locations

Germantown, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics is adding three locations this year in Tennessee and Mississippi, Memphis Flyer reported May 24. The practice will open locations in East Memphis, Tenn., Arlington, Tenn., and Olive Branch., Miss. The new locations will bring the total number of locations to eight. The offices will open between June and August.
GERMANTOWN, TN
