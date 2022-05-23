Aggies Softball: Jo Evans’ out as head coach

It was only days ago that the Texas A&M softball team beat the Minnesota Gold Gophers in their second NCAA tournament regional game to notch Jo Evans’ 1,300th career coaching win.

That accomplishment pushed Evans into elite territory, joining only 8 NCAA softball coaches to reach the 1,300 win plateau.

But following a Regional Final loss to Oklahoma on Sunday, it was announced Monday evening that the school wouldn’t be renewing Evans’ contract for a 27th year.

In the announcement of his decision, athletic director Ross Bjork praised Evans as a coach and a person.

“Coach Evans has been a tremendous ambassador to our University and softball program for the last 26 years, but we have decided that our softball program needs to go in a new direction. We are deeply appreciative of her efforts while building on our softball program’s winning tradition with three Women’s College World Series appearances. Jo is a first-class person, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Evans is a member of the National Fast Pitch Coaches Hall of Fame, and led A&M to the post season in 22 of her 26 years as their head coach, including seven super regional births and three Women’s College World Series appearances. Under her leadership, nearly 100 Aggie women appeared on academic all-conference lists, and 22 earned All-American honors.

“Being the leader of this program for the past 26 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life, I have put my heart into this team and in return, I leave with amazing relationships, memories, and experiences that have shaped me for most of my life. I am deeply grateful for my time here at Texas A&M and for the people I have had the privilege to work with and coach. I wish this program all the best as it transitions into the next chapter.” – Jo Evans

Thanks and Gig Em Coach Evans, for 26 amazing years.

