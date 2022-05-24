ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco experiences 2 fatal crashes over weekend

By Amanda Hari
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1Tpx_0fo8VgWc00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two crashes involving pedestrians have left three people dead. On Saturday, an 82-year-old was hit near 37th Avenue and Fulton Street. On Sunday, a taxi crashed into a building near the Yerba Buena center killing 31-year-old Willa Henderson and 72-year-old Mary Henderson of Florida.

“This was a really tragic weekend here in San Francisco,” Marta Lindsey with Walk San Francisco said. “You’re not even safe on the sidewalk. That’s how dangerous things are out there.”

“I was very saddened but I’m not surprised,” John Lisovsky with SFMTA’s Citizen Advisory Panel said. “Because our streets have for a long time been an incredibly dangerous place for pedestrians.”

Lindsey says 3rd and Mission Street are on the cities high injury network. The streets marked in red make up just 13% of the city’s streets, but 75% of the accidents occur on those streets.

While police are still investigating the details of this crash, she says speed is the number one cause of severe and fatal crashes in the city.

Man arrested in Suisun City fatal hit-and-run

“You go much faster than 25 miles per hour and you hit someone, they’re probably not going to make it.,” she said.

Fulton has also been a part of the city’s high injury network. Lisovsky says city officials need to re-evaluate the layout of the streets.

“It’s simply a lack of imagination and the prioritization of drivers rather than pedestrians,” he said.

Lindsey says she has already imagined ways to make the streets safer.

“One thing you can do is you don’t put parking close to the intersection at all and you put posts in there so that you have all this visibility,” she added. “Lights can help modulate traffic so people can not get a lot of speed when they’re driving their cars. More intersections are going to need to have no turn on red or no turn on left.”

According to Walk San Francisco, 10 people have been killed while walking in San Francisco this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

Willa Henderson, Mary Henderson and One Other Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 37th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]

2 Deadly Crashes in San Francisco Results in Three Fatalities. Around 4:30 p.m., an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed near 37th Avenue and Fulton Street. According to authorities, the taxi collided with another vehicle before going into the sidewalk. The taxi then hit the mother and daughter. Due to the impact of the collision, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity impacts traffic in Portola area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department stopped pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area of Girard and Olmstead Streets Wednesday night due to police activity. Officers responded at 8:10 p.m. to reports of a man swinging a pole or stick at moving vehicles. The man has refused to comply with the officers, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Train Collision at Arleta Station [San Francisco, CA]

Deadly Train Accident on Bayshore Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue, on the Muni tracks. Furthermore, SFPD responded just after 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased individual who was found along the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
City
Suisun City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

St. Helena police search for car that hit person in wheelchair

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run collision was reported in Tuesday night in St. Helena, according to city officials. The victim was determined to be a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a car traveling southbound. The incident happened at around 9:07 p.m. on the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. […]
SAINT HELENA, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: LGBTQ youth nonprofit was evacuated after bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LYRIC, a nonprofit that focuses on servicing LGBTQ youth in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, announced it evacuated twice in the past month due to threatening voice mail messages, including a bomb threat. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the news to KRON4 on Thursday. The most recent evacuation was Monday, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Sfmta#Citizen Advisory Panel#Fulton
KRON4 News

1 dead in East Palo Alto collision

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – One person died last night at what’s being called a major injury collision in East Palo Alto, according to police. At 8:04 p.m. Monday, a car was going on westbound University Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to Interim Chief of Police Jeff Liu. At that time, the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Highly Armed Man Arrested in San Jose for Stalking Former Employers

San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man in critical condition after police shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane. The shooting involved parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was taken […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Off-duty Oakland police officer involved in shooting near BART

Correction: KRON4 originally published that the shooting took place at 35th Avenue, based on information obtained from an Oakland police Facebook post. OPD later corrected the address to 35th Street. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the department announced. The non-fatal […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security at Bay Area schools boosted following Texas shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting that took the lives of over a dozen children and their two teachers, schools throughout the Bay Area are bolstering security around campuses. In the East Bay, parents and students will see more sheriff’s deputies around schools as local law enforcement looks […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy