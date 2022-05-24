ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trees topple as winds, heavy rains move through central NC

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina, North Carolina have expired

GREENVILLE, S.C. — ****WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM WYFF NEWS 4 ABOVE****. Tornado warnings in our area have expired. A tornado warning means: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
ENVIRONMENT
wunc.org

North Carolina unveils new flood-warning system for roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has armed itself with an advanced flood-warning system designed to help pass the word to motorists on any flood risks to roads, bridges and culverts. A news release from the department says the system will rely on a network of 400 river and stream...
TRAFFIC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
Axios Charlotte

Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina

Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […] The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

Why North Carolina beach safety officials don’t want you to dig deep holes in the sand

The number of people visiting North Carolina beaches is rising along with temperatures, especially on the Outer Banks, which expects more than 200,000 beachgoers this year. Officials in Kill Devil Hills are warning tourists this year about a beach activity that poses a high risk of serious injury or death. Rescuers there discovered a 7-foot-deep hole in the sand that someone had dug and left without refilling it. That same day, a man died after falling into a hole that caved in on him at a New Jersey beach.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
kiss951.com

These Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day in North Carolina

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country. We thank them for their selfless service to our country. In addition, shoppers can expect plenty of sales and discounts this Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, as on most three-day weekends, most businesses are open. To ensure shoppers know when and where to shop, Offers.com’s deals and savings experts have confirmed the Memorial Day hours of major chains. With the help of Offers.com, we have compiled a local list of openings.
POLITICS
WRAL

Avelo Airlines takes off Thursday at RDU International

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Avelo Airlines joined Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday, offering travelers nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX Carolina

More than 3000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina. According to Duke Energy, the following counties are without power as of 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27.:. Greenville, SC - 161. Spartanburg, SC 363. Swain, NC - 236. Jackson, NC -...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Missing swimmer found dead at North Carolina waterfall, officials say

ELK PARK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing swimmer was found dead at the Elk River Falls in North Carolina on Friday, officials said. According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, a dive team responded to the falls just after 11 a.m. after the swimmer was reported missing. Officials confirmed that the swimmer died, […]
ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Search for your favorite public pool

It's summer in North Carolina, and pools and splashpads across the area are open. Check out our searchable database of public pools across central North Carolina. Note: The list does not include neighborhood pools, private pools or pools that require a membership. If there is a private club with a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 surging again in North Carolina, wastewater testing shows

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center breaks ground June 2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 2, organizers will break ground on the latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The $80 million center will be built near downtown Fayetteville. Organizers said the center will be interactive and tell thousands of engaging stories, all surrounding a very dark period in U.S. history. National scholars and historians from across the country will gather the stories.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.

