ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman was found burning in a dumpster 19 years ago in St. Clair Township, and police still don’t know who she is. A passing driver noticed the fire at a business at 6:30 a.m. on May 26, 2003. The driver found the body when they checked the dumpster for the fire, according to a previous report.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO