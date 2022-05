On this episode of WTF California, we highlight how on one hand Governor Gavin Newsom is saying NIMBYism is destroying the state because he wants more housing but on the other hand he is saying we could see mandatory water cuts–he is a hypocrite. We talk gas prices, LGBTQ+ parade boycotts, Livermore plans treatment facility with an actual plan while judge dismisses an ADA lawsuit. Meanwhile, City of Oakland proposing a terrible progressive tax on businesses which could go on the ballot. Finally, we talk social media addition bill and monkey pox.

