ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Softball: Region tournaments kick off across the state

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9345_0fo8Ul2s00

After a crazy spring, it’s hard to believe that post-season softball is here, with the four regional tournaments starting on Monday all across the state.

Region 3 Scores:
#1 Renville County Muskrats (21), #8 Divide County Maroons (9)
#4 Rugby Panthers (15), #5 Ray Jays (14)
#2 Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers (32), #10 Tioga Pirates (7)
#3 Bottineau Stars (16), #6 Glenburn Panthers (4)
#8 Divide County Maroons, #5 Ray Jays (Elimination Game)
#6 Glenburn Panthers, #10 Tioga Pirates (Elimination Game)

Region 4 Scores:
#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies 28, #8 Hazen Bison 1
#4 Heart River Cougars 7, #5 Washburn/Center-Stanton 18
#2 Beulah Miners 18, #7 Wilton-Wing Miners 7
#3 Harvey/Wells County Hornets 4, #6 Central McLean Cougars 16

WDA Play-in Scores:
#7 Century Patriots (15), #10 Turtle Mountain Braves (1)
#8 Williston Coyotes (23), #9 Watford City Wolves (3)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Softball: WDA tournament opens in Bismarck

Thursday afternoon marked the beginning of the postseason for Class A softball teams with the top eight teams from the west meeting in Bismarck for the WDA tournament. WDA Tournament Scores:#1 Dickinson Midgets (14), #8 Williston Coyotes (1) – Five Innings#4 Legacy Sabers (8), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (12)#2 Minot Majettes (2), #7 Century Patriots […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball: Day one highlights from the WDA Tournament

Day One came and went in Mandan, with three of the top four seeds moving on, and Minot pulling off the upset of the host Braves. Scores: #1 Dickinson Midgets (11), #8 St. Mary’s Saints (0) – Five Innings#4 Century Patriots (7), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (5)#2 Legacy Sabers (11), #7 Williston Coyotes (0) – […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: Mandan and Legacy punch tickets to state, Minot wins WDA title

The one-day WDA Soccer Tournament played out on Thursday at St. Mary’s, where history was made for one program, and another pulled off an upset. Scores:#4 Jamestown Blue Jays (0), #5 Mandan Braves (1)#3 Legacy Sabers (2), #6 Century Patriots (0) – Legacy’s first trip to state as a program#1 Minot Majettes (2), #2 Bismarck […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: Minot Girls setting sights on deep postseason run

Minot Girls Soccer has played with a target on its back this season, finishing with perfect regular season record. The Majettes also took home the WDA Tournament Title with a win over Bismarck. Score: #1 Minot Majettes (1), #2 Bismarck Demons (0) Matt Pfau: WDA coach of the year Maliah Burke: region senior athlete of […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

State Track: Class A Boys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Lakers#Tioga Pirates Lrb#Turtle Mountain Braves#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony continues 29-year tradition

A 29-year tradition will live to see another year. The North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony at the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will begin at noon on Memorial Day. The guard, community members and volunteers joined Thursday to rehearse and make sure all was good to go for the special event. The ceremony will be […]
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Local fruit and veggie truck is open for the 2022 season

Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The warm weather is coming and so is a local watermelon truck. Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan opened today for its first day of the 2022 season. The family-owned store first opened back in 1948. In 2019, the family downsized to just sell their main items, like watermelons, which they […]
MANDAN, ND
knuj.net

MISSING NORTH DAKOTA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN REDWOOD FALLS AREA

North Dakota authorities are looking for a teenager who is believed to have run away from home. Redwood Falls police say they received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the Redwood Falls area. Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota area and reportedly left home around 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt. If anyone has any information, they should call the Redwood Falls Police Department.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KFYR-TV

What are area schools doing to prevent the unthinkable from happening?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The country is still reeling from the events in Uvalde, Texas. It leaves many wondering what their local schools are doing to help prevent unspeakable tragedies from happening in their classrooms. Another school shooting, this time in Texas, has brought the entire nation’s focus to safety...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train. The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Motorcycle crash kills one near Sterling

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road. […]
STERLING, ND
kvrr.com

Good Samaritan shutting down nursing home in Mott

MOTT, N.D. – After more than 50 years of providing care, a nursing home in southwestern North Dakota is closing its doors. The Good Samaritan Society home in Mott plans to close in July, leaving families of its residents searching for new senior living options. Good Samaritan Society-Mott staff...
MOTT, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy