Tennis: Jamestown eliminates Mandan from the WDA Dual Tournament
The WDA Dual Tournament got underway Monday with the play-in round, where the defending state champs put their season on the line against Jamestown.
Score:
Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)
WDA Tournament Matchups: (Thursday)
#1 Minot Majettes vs Jamestown Blue Jays
#4 Dickinson Midgets vs #5 Bismarck Demons
#2 Legacy Sabers vs #7 Williston Coyotes
#3 St. Mary’s Saints vs #6 Century Patriots
