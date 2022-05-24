ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis: Jamestown eliminates Mandan from the WDA Dual Tournament

By Phil Benotti
 3 days ago

The WDA Dual Tournament got underway Monday with the play-in round, where the defending state champs put their season on the line against Jamestown.

Score:
Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)

WDA Tournament Matchups: (Thursday)
#1 Minot Majettes vs Jamestown Blue Jays
#4 Dickinson Midgets vs #5 Bismarck Demons
#2 Legacy Sabers vs #7 Williston Coyotes
#3 St. Mary’s Saints vs #6 Century Patriots

Related
KX News

Softball: WDA tournament opens in Bismarck

Thursday afternoon marked the beginning of the postseason for Class A softball teams with the top eight teams from the west meeting in Bismarck for the WDA tournament. WDA Tournament Scores:#1 Dickinson Midgets (14), #8 Williston Coyotes (1) – Five Innings#4 Legacy Sabers (8), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (12)#2 Minot Majettes (2), #7 Century Patriots […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball: Day one highlights from the WDA Tournament

Day One came and went in Mandan, with three of the top four seeds moving on, and Minot pulling off the upset of the host Braves. Scores: #1 Dickinson Midgets (11), #8 St. Mary’s Saints (0) – Five Innings#4 Century Patriots (7), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (5)#2 Legacy Sabers (11), #7 Williston Coyotes (0) – […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: Mandan and Legacy punch tickets to state, Minot wins WDA title

The one-day WDA Soccer Tournament played out on Thursday at St. Mary’s, where history was made for one program, and another pulled off an upset. Scores:#4 Jamestown Blue Jays (0), #5 Mandan Braves (1)#3 Legacy Sabers (2), #6 Century Patriots (0) – Legacy’s first trip to state as a program#1 Minot Majettes (2), #2 Bismarck […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: Minot Girls setting sights on deep postseason run

Minot Girls Soccer has played with a target on its back this season, finishing with perfect regular season record. The Majettes also took home the WDA Tournament Title with a win over Bismarck. Score: #1 Minot Majettes (1), #2 Bismarck Demons (0) Matt Pfau: WDA coach of the year Maliah Burke: region senior athlete of […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

State Track: Class A Boys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state! State Track: Class A […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Justin Lauf hired as North Minot Sentinels girls basketball coach

MINOT, N.D. – Justin Lauf will coach the Minot North Sentinels girls basketball team, the Minot Public School Activities Department announced Wednesday. Lauf coached the South Prairie-Max girls basketball team to a 10-12 record in the 2021-2022 season. In addition, Lauf will coach math at Erik Ramstad Middle School,...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Surrey punches ticket to state tournament with win over Bishop Ryan

Top seed Surrey advances to the Class B State Tournament with a 7-4 win over three seed Bishop Ryan, as baseball teams across the area look to advance in region tournaments. Region 5 Tournament:North Star Bearcats 8, Rugby Panthers 1Northern Lights 1, Bottineau Braves 0 (Elimination Game)Northern Lights 22, Harvery/Wells County Hornets 5 (Elimination Game) […]
SURREY, ND
valleynewslive.com

School ending for Fargo, West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two major metro school districts are celebrating their final days on Thursday, May 26. Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are ending class before the Memorial Day weekend kicks off, with subsequent graduations in the days to follow. The Fargo Public School District says...
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony continues 29-year tradition

A 29-year tradition will live to see another year. The North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony at the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will begin at noon on Memorial Day. The guard, community members and volunteers joined Thursday to rehearse and make sure all was good to go for the special event. The ceremony will be […]
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice delayed

(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice is being delayed. Rice was set to appear in court Thursday, but court documents filed this week requested the hearing be moved to a different date. The new hearing date is August 4th. Rice is accused of murdering roommate Anita Knutson...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train. The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

3 vying for 2 open spots on Minot School Board

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Three new candidates are vying for two open spots on the Minot Public School Board. The three candidates are Sabrina Herrmann, Andrew Dittus and Mitch Kraft. The two vacancies are coming from Laura Mihalick and Miranda Schuler, who have decided not to seek re-election. Superintendent...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

What are area schools doing to prevent the unthinkable from happening?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The country is still reeling from the events in Uvalde, Texas. It leaves many wondering what their local schools are doing to help prevent unspeakable tragedies from happening in their classrooms. Another school shooting, this time in Texas, has brought the entire nation’s focus to safety...
BISMARCK, ND
