SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republicans gathered in front of a local gas station ahead of a pivotal vote to suspend the gas tax. For the third time this year, Democrats struck down any efforts to lower gas prices as they continue to escalate. Ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel, Republicans wanted to put forward a bipartisan solution that would have passed on savings to consumers at the pump, though Democrats continued to play party politics and were not in favor of hearing this legislation on the floor.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO