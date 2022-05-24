ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anderson goes eight strong as Dodgers offense lays it on Nats in 10-1 victory

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJFtZ_0fo8Tr3n00

The Dodgers struck first and never looked back Monday afternoon, cruising to a 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on the road.

Monday's game was the fourth out of 10 games in the current road trip and their third victory after taking two-out-of-three from the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was also tied for the third-highest offensive showing of the 2022 season, as they used 12 hits to jump on the Washington pitching staff.

The Dodgers struck immediately, using a Trea Turner RBI groundout and a single from Will Smith to jump to an early 2-0 lead.

They tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning as hitters teed off against Nationals starter Joan Adon, starting with a Chris Taylor triple, and followed by a two-run Mookie Betts double.

Cody Bellinger drove in another run in the top of the fifth with an RBI double, causing Adon's removal from the game. He finished going just 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking four.

The Boys in Blue had another three-run inning in the top of the sixth on a Freddie Freeman double and a two-run single from Trea Turner.

Turner finished the day with three runs driven in.

Freeman secured his second RBI of the day in the top of the seventh inning on a single that scored Gavin Lux, who had singled earlier in the inning. Lux scored three runs in the contest, reaching base on a pair of hits and a walk.

While all of this was happening, the Dodgers were treated to a stellar performance from starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who had tossed five perfect innings before allowing a pair of hits in the bottom of the sixth.

He finished the day tossing eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out eight.

Phil Bickford finished off the game, allowing the Nationals to score their lone run of the matchup on a Josh Bell RBI-single.

The two will matchup again for the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday when the Dodgers send Walker Buehler (5-1, 2.89 ERA) to the mound against Washington's Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.36 ERA).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Anderson, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Gray 'slighted' by Dodgers trade but must wait to get revenge

WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s start wasn’t just another outing for Josiah Gray. The Nationals’ right-hander was facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same club that traded him to Washington at the deadline last summer. Gray had been one of the key prospects in a blockbuster trade before, but Tuesday was the first time he had the chance to go up against a team that decided to move on without him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
Reuters

Nationals ride four-run first inning to win over Rockies

Cesar Hernandez and Dee Strange-Gordon had two hits each, Patrick Corbin earned his first win of the season, and the host Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Thursday night. Yonathan Daza and Elias Diaz had two hits each and German Marquez pitched six innings for Colorado. The Rockies...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Freeman leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Joc Pederson hits 3 home runs, drives in 8 as San Francisco Giants take wild one over New York Mets

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Giants after Escobar's 4-hit game

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies
fantasypros.com

Patrick Corbin solid on the mound Thursday against Rockies

Nationals SP Patrick Corbin was solid on the mound Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in 6 1/3 innings pitched in the Nationals' 7-3 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Corbin has struggled on the mound this month, allowing five runs...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy