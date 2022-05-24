Anderson goes eight strong as Dodgers offense lays it on Nats in 10-1 victory

The Dodgers struck first and never looked back Monday afternoon, cruising to a 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on the road.

Monday's game was the fourth out of 10 games in the current road trip and their third victory after taking two-out-of-three from the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was also tied for the third-highest offensive showing of the 2022 season, as they used 12 hits to jump on the Washington pitching staff.

The Dodgers struck immediately, using a Trea Turner RBI groundout and a single from Will Smith to jump to an early 2-0 lead.

They tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning as hitters teed off against Nationals starter Joan Adon, starting with a Chris Taylor triple, and followed by a two-run Mookie Betts double.

Cody Bellinger drove in another run in the top of the fifth with an RBI double, causing Adon's removal from the game. He finished going just 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking four.

The Boys in Blue had another three-run inning in the top of the sixth on a Freddie Freeman double and a two-run single from Trea Turner.

Turner finished the day with three runs driven in.

Freeman secured his second RBI of the day in the top of the seventh inning on a single that scored Gavin Lux, who had singled earlier in the inning. Lux scored three runs in the contest, reaching base on a pair of hits and a walk.

While all of this was happening, the Dodgers were treated to a stellar performance from starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who had tossed five perfect innings before allowing a pair of hits in the bottom of the sixth.

He finished the day tossing eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out eight.

Phil Bickford finished off the game, allowing the Nationals to score their lone run of the matchup on a Josh Bell RBI-single.

The two will matchup again for the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday when the Dodgers send Walker Buehler (5-1, 2.89 ERA) to the mound against Washington's Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.36 ERA).