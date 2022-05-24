ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing viral video shows United Airlines subsidiary worker, former NFL player brawling

By CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

Viral video shows United Airlines worker fighting with passenger 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video went viral Monday, showing a worker for a subsidiary of Chicago-based United Airlines brawling with a former NFL player.

One video on social media picks up in the middle of the fight. You can see the United worker and a passenger shoving and punching each other at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The worker, an employee with United subsidiary United Ground Express, gets knocked to the ground and is covered in blood – and gets up and keeps fighting.

TMZ identified the passenger as ex-NFL player Brendan Langley – arrested on assault charges.

Langley tweeted Monday that he was only defending himself.

A longer video shows Langley apparently throwing the first punches and the employee slapping Langley in the face. That's when Langley throws more punches and knocks the worker to the ground. It remained unclear from the video what started the fight.

The United worker has been fired. United released this statement:

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter. United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated."

go read the article before you watch the video which started after the attendant pushed him. touching someone without their consent is simple assault, the flight attendant got off easy.

