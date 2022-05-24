Disturbing viral video shows United Airlines subsidiary worker, former NFL player brawling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video went viral Monday, showing a worker for a subsidiary of Chicago-based United Airlines brawling with a former NFL player.

One video on social media picks up in the middle of the fight. You can see the United worker and a passenger shoving and punching each other at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The worker, an employee with United subsidiary United Ground Express, gets knocked to the ground and is covered in blood – and gets up and keeps fighting.

TMZ identified the passenger as ex-NFL player Brendan Langley – arrested on assault charges.

Langley tweeted Monday that he was only defending himself.

A longer video shows Langley apparently throwing the first punches and the employee slapping Langley in the face. That's when Langley throws more punches and knocks the worker to the ground. It remained unclear from the video what started the fight.

The United worker has been fired. United released this statement: