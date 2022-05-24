ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a waterspout and gusty winds along a line extending from near Port St. Joe to 23 miles southwest of Apalachicola to 39 miles south of Mexico Beach. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou and Willis Landing. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, Mobile, northern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, western Escambia, northwestern Escambia, eastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 415 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles north of Bay Minette to 4 miles northwest of Hurley. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Prichard, Saraland, Bay Minette, Atmore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Leakesville, Chunchula, Stockton, McCullough, Stapleton, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Mount Vernon, Calvert and Semmes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Monroe County in south central Alabama Southwestern Wilcox County in south central Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Peterman, or 10 miles north of Monroeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Hill, Vredenburgh and Yellow Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, AL

