Emma Raducanu joins Brits in second round as French Open enters third day

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Emma Raducanu survived a major scare on a dramatic second day at the French Open.

Britain’s US Open champion was a set and a break down against 17-year-old qualifier Linda Novoska but battled back to win in three.

Elsewhere there were straight-set wins for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but defeats for Naomi Osaka – who later said she may snub Wimbledon over there being no ranking points available – and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Jordan Thompson shows how it feels to play Nadal on Philippe-Chatrier (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Shot of the day

Just Nadal being Nadal.

Match of the day

Taylor Fritz, the 13th seed, was pushed all the way by Argentine qualifier Santiago Rodriguez Taverna in a five-set first-round thriller. The American was made to work for every point in a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over the World number 201, playing in his first main draw match at a grand slam.

Shock of the day

Defending champion Krejcikova led 6-1 2-0 but was sent crashing out by French teenager Diane Parry, who won 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Quote of the day

I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition.

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (2), Anett Kontaveit (5), Ludmilla Samsonova (25).Men: Reilly Opelka (17).

Brit watch

Raducanu narrowly avoided a taste of her own medicine after coming from a set down to see off 17-year-old debutant Noskova at the French Open.

In what could have been a story straight from the Raducanu playbook at Flushing Meadows, a teenage qualifier playing her first professional grand-slam match was a set and a break up and on the verge of knocking out the reigning US Open champion.

But Raducanu rallied admirably and eventually sealed a 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-1 victory to join Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in the next round.

However, their were straight-set defeats for Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

A quieter day three sees second seed Daniil Medvedev face Argentine Facundo Bagnis and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Lorenzo Musetti.In the women’s draw seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka faces France’s Chloe Paquet.

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries. He...
Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, his representative has confirmed to the PA news agency. His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo...
Queen takes Scottish break ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen has travelled to Balmoral for a short break ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations which begin next week. The monarch has attended a number of high-profile engagements in recent weeks and it is understood the head of state is now pacing herself before the national events start. In past...
What Sue Gray said about each Downing Street party

The full report into the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall was published in full on Wednesday. Here is a list of the gatherings Ms Gray investigated and what view the report takes on them. – May 20 2020: Bring Your Own Booze party. An email from the Prime...
Sunak denies using £21bn support package to deflect from No 10 lockdown parties

Rishi Sunak has insisted he did not time handing out £21 billion worth of cost-of-living support to deflect from the controversy over Downing Street lockdown parties. The Chancellor bowed to demands for the UK Government to step in and help households to deal with ballooning energy bills and rising shop prices, which are being fuelled by 40-year-high inflation, by revealing an emergency package of extra cash for millions of people.
