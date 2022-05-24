Judge hits 2 more HRs, but Orioles defeat Yankees 6-4

1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole and the Baltimore Orioles withstood Aaron Judge’s two home runs to beat the Yankees 6-4 on Monday night and send New York to its season-high third straight loss.

Earlier, Major League Baseball suspended Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount after he made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Shortly before the penalty was announced, the Yankees put Donaldson on the COVID-19 injured list.

Urías started Baltimore’s four-run third with a double down the left field line, then snapped a 4-all tie by lining an 0-1 fastball to the short porch in right field off Cole (4-1). The Yankees starter allowed a season-worst five runs and seven hits in eight innings. He struck out 11 for his 49th career double-digit strikeout game.

Judge upped his major league-leading home run total to 17, and hit his 31st and 32nd career homers against Baltimore pitching when he connected in the first and fifth off Jordan Lyles (3-4).

CARDINALS 7, BLUE JAYS 3, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting St. Louis over Toronto.

St. Louis native David Phelps (0-1) began the 10th and a wild pitch sent pinch-runner Lars Nootbaar — who was on second as the automatic runner — to third. After striking out two, Phelps walked Tommy Edman. Ryan Borucki, the sixth Toronto pitcher, came in and walked pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa.

Goldschmidt, who sat out Sunday, sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh homer. It was his seventh career grand slam and his seventh winning homer and his seventh extra-inning home run. It extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) was the fifth St. Louis pitcher and pitched the 10th inning to pick up the victory as the Cardinals won their fourth straight overall and improved to 1-1 in extra innings. Rookie Juan Yepez also homered for St. Louis.

George Springer homered for Toronto, which fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games.

METS 13, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit an early three-run homer moments after Francisco Lindor’s tying, two-run double, and New York routed stumbling San Francisco.

Jeff McNeil added a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Mark Canha followed with a solo drive in his return to the Bay Area after playing for the Oakland Athletics. That was the second time the Mets connected for back-to-back homers this year, also on April 15 against Arizona.

Brandon Crawford put the Giants on the board first with a two-run homer in the second off lefty David Peterson (2-0), pitching in Max Scherzer’s place with the ace right-hander sidelined by an oblique strain.

Defending NL West champion San Francisco, which won a franchise-best 107 games last season, matched the club’s longest losing streak of the season at five games. Alex Cobb (3-2) was tagged for 10 hits in his second straight start. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six innings.

DODGERS 10, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched eight shutout innings, Trea Turner had three RBIs in his first game against his former team and Los Angeles routed Washington.

Anderson retired his first 16 batters before César Hernández’s one-out double in the sixth.

Turner, who spent seven seasons with the Nationals before his trade to Los Angeles last July, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-run single in the sixth. He also had an RBI groundout in his first at-bat.

The Dodgers have won eight of nine and own the best record in the National League at 28-13. Washington fell to 5-16 at Nationals Park, the worst home record in the majors.

Anderson (5-0) needed just 50 pitches to breeze through five innings. He allowed five hits, striking out eight while walking none.

Nationals rookie Joan Adon (1-8) dropped his sixth consecutive start and leads the majors in losses.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts, Rhys Hoskins knocked in three runs with an early double and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

The teams began the day tied for second in the division, eight games out of the lead, and hadn’t met since Sept. 30 when the defending World Series champion Braves won to clinch their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Wheeler (3-3) improved to 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA with 40 strikeouts in his last five starts. Last year’s Cy Young Award runner-up has allowed two runs or less in four of them. Wheeler gave up eight hits and two runs with no walks.

Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson (1-1) was charged with four hits, five runs and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit an early grand slam, and Gio Urshela’s infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a win over Detroit.

Urshela hit a grounder toward Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn’t make a play. That allowed Kepler to score the winning run. It’s the second time this season the Twins have walked off the Tigers at Target Field. Minnesota won in walk-off fashion on a bizarre series of plays April 26 against Detroit.

Emilio Pagan (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Andrew Chafin (0-1) took the loss.

Kepler’s grand slam was the 1,000th home run hit by the Twins at Target Field since the stadium opened in 2010.

CUBS 7, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and Chicago beat Cincinnati despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.

Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer. With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.

Drew Smyly (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-6) lasted four innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five. Tommy Pham hit a solo homer for Cincinnati.

PIRATES 2, ROCKIES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s infield single in the eighth inning as Pittsburgh edged Colorado.

Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley (1-1), stole second base and advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout. Tsutsugo then beat out a slow bouncer to second base, enabling Hayes to score.

David Bednar (1-0) escaped a first-and-second jam in the eighth to keep it tied at 1. He followed with a scoreless ninth.

Josh VanMeter added two hits for the Pirates, who had lost three straight games. Connor Joe had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost 10 of their last 11 road games and eight of their last 12 games against the Pirates.

GUARDIANS 6, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — José Ramírez homered with four RBIs and Triston McKenzie pitched seven sharp innings to help Cleveland top Houston.

Ramírez had two hits, highlighted by a two-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 4-0.

McKenzie (3-3) allowed just three hits as he pitched a season-high seven innings for his second straight start. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer by Alex Bregman to start the seventh.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (3-3) allowed five hits and four runs, two of which were earned, but the other two came because of his throwing error in the third.

PADRES 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to lift San Diego over NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Machado, the NL’s hottest hitter, started the inning as the automatic runner on second base and advanced on Jurickson Profar’s groundout. Miguel Sánchez (0-1) intentionally walked Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers to load the bases before Kim Ha-seong lined out to shortstop Luis Urias. Azocar then lined a single to center to bring in Machado.

The Padres won their fifth straight game.

The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th before Luis Garcia (3-2) got Andrew McCutchen to ground into a 1-2-3 double play. Rowdy Tellez then grounded out.

MARINERS 7, ATHLETICS 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Julio Rodríguez homered at home for the first time, a three-run shot to give Seattle an early lead, and the Mariners won their 13th straight over Oakland.

Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suárez each added a two-run homer as the Mariners extended their domination of the A’s dating to last season. Seattle went 15-4 against Oakland last year and hasn’t lost to the A’s since July 22, 2021.

All the Seattle home runs came off Zach Logue (2-3), who was tagged for seven earned runs after allowing four total in his previous three starts.

Marco Gonzales (3-4) went 5 1/3 innings for the win. Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his second save.

Chad Pinder homered for the A’s, and Cristian Pache had a two-run double.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROYALS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker and Pavin Smith homered, Ketel Marte’s two-run double broke a fourth-inning tie and Arizona beat Kansas City in Zack Greinke’s return to Chase Field.

Greinke (0-3) gave up seven earned runs, two homers and four walks for the Royals — all season highs.

Whit Merrifield, Bobby Witt Jr. and Hunter Dozier hit solo homers 13 pitches into the game, and the Royals added another run in the first inning for a 4-0 lead before falling apart for the second consecutive day.

Kansas City, which has lost five in a row and seven of nine, failed to hold a 6-0 lead after seven innings in a 7-6 home loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) got out of a bases-loaded situation after replacing injured starter Zach Davies in the fourth inning for the Diamondbacks, who have won four of five.

Davies gave up eight hits and five runs before being knocked out of the game with a bruised right leg when he was struck by Witt’s line drive.

Greinke pitched his first game at Chase Field since July 2019, before Arizona traded him to Houston. He joined the Diamondbacks on a six-year, $206.5 million contract in 2016.

