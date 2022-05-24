Marshall University contributes to flood efforts; still no long-term recovery plans

UPDATE (2:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): An investigation by Huntington PD has revealed Sheila Eanes was not the intended target of the suspect Calvin Young. They say that Young left his house on Charleston Ave. and fired three rounds in the direction of Ms. Eanes’ house. They believe that he was trying to shoot at a vehicle driving down the street when he shot a bullet that went through two walls and hit Ms. Eanes in the head.

