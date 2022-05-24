Marshall University contributes to flood efforts; still no long-term recovery plans

UPDATE (9:36 a.m. on Friday, May 27): Huntington Police say that the victim is a 37-year-old man from Michigan, and he claims he was shot in the area of 21st St. and 10th Ave. in Huntington. They say the man appears to have a single gunshot wound to his right...
The name of the third man arrested in connection to the murder of Kane Roush has been released.
FLOYD, COUNTY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police located a body in Prestonsburg on Wednesday. The KSP Pikeville post received a call from Prestonsburg Police Department claiming that a body had been found in the Levisa Fork River just after 3:00 p.m. The identity of the body and cause of death are still unknown. This is […]
Charleston Police are releasing new details on a Wednesday night shooting investigation.
Bryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast.
UPDATE (1:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 26): West Virginia State Police say that Mr. Adkins has been found. ALKOL, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Lincoln County, West Virginia man reported missing and facing several medical conditions. A Silver...
During a morning investigation, officers found human remains near the Riverside Drive area in Prestonsburg.
UPDATE (2:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): An investigation by Huntington PD has revealed Sheila Eanes was not the intended target of the suspect Calvin Young. They say that Young left his house on Charleston Ave. and fired three rounds in the direction of Ms. Eanes’ house. They believe that he was trying to shoot at a vehicle driving down the street when he shot a bullet that went through two walls and hit Ms. Eanes in the head.
Charleston Police say that a woman's actions on Wednesday night may have prevented a mass casualty event.
Almost 400 motorcycle riders are traveling across the country and they made a stop in Nitro, West Virginia Wednesday. As the bikers rode into the city they received a warm greeting as people lined the sidewalks waving flags and cheering as they passed by.
