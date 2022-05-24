ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Urias tags Cole, O’s overcome Judge’s 2 HRs, beat Yanks 6-4

By LARRY FLEISHER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h81hz_0fo8SWpH00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole and the Baltimore Orioles withstood Aaron Judge’s two home runs to beat the Yankees 6-4 Monday night and send New York to its season-high third straight loss.

“I thought we grinded out at-bats really well,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “Gerrit Cole’s got great stuff. He’s an ace. He’s an ace for a reason and to be able to put some runs up on the board against him, I’m proud of our hitters.”

Earlier, Major League Baseball suspended Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount after he made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Shortly before the penalty was announced, the Yankees put Donaldson on the COVID-19 injured list.

Urías started Baltimore’s four-run third with a double down the left field line, then snapped a 4-all tie by lining an 0-1 fastball to the short porch in right field off Cole (4-1).

The Yankees, who began the day with the best record in the majors, are on their first three-game losing streak since dropping seven straight last September. Before getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader to the White Sox and losing their second straight to the Orioles, the Yankees had won 24 of 29.

“Yesterday, tough doubleheader against a good team and we couldn’t pull anything out there. And tonight we got the offense going early and we’re playing against an Orioles team that scrapped out some runs, got some big time hits with guys on base,” Judge said.

Judge upped his major league-leading home run total to 17, five ahead of Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez and Angels star Mike Trout. Judge hit his 31st and 32nd career homers against Baltimore pitching when he connected in the first and fifth off Jordan Lyles (3-4).

It was Judge’s 20th career multi-homer game, fourth this season and seventh in his career against the Orioles.

Judge reached 20 multi-homer games in his 612th career game. Only Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner at more at this stage of his career when he had 24 multi-homer games through his first 612 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It’s really special,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I sometimes take it for granted but not right now. He’s a really special player and obviously really carrying us offensively.

Judge hit a solo homer six pitches in, sending a 1-1 offering into Baltimore’s bullpen in left-center. He then hit a tying, two-run homer in the fifth, two innings after Cole allowed four runs.

Cole entered the game with a 1.67 ERA in his previous five outings and allowed a season-worst five runs and seven hits in eight innings. He struck out 11 for his 49th career double-digit strikeout game.

“It’s just a peculiar night,” Cole said. “I think that inning is just a little tough to digest.”

Cole also walked none, marking his 20th career double-digit strikeout game without a walk, the second-most in the majors since 2014.

“A weird night tonight with Gerrit,” Boone said. “He was really for the most part dominant.”

Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double, Austin Hays hit a two-run single that gave Baltimore its first lead and Ryan Mountcastle capped the third-inning rally with an RBI groundout.

Chirinos also added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Lyles survived becoming the latest Baltimore pitcher to be taken deep by Judge and allowed four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Félix Bautista followed Lyles’ season-high 117-pitch outing and struck out Giancarlo Stanton with two on after walking Judge.

It was most pitches by a Baltimore starter since Dylan Bundy threw 119 on May 17, 2019, against Cleveland.

Bautista also tossed a perfect eighth and Jorge López converted his fifth save.

Jose Trevino hit an RBI single in the second for New York’s other run following a fielding error by shortstop Chris Owings, who dropped a throw Mountcastle from first on a force play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Spenser Watkins (right elbow contusion) was placed on the injured list. Watkins exited Sunday’s game three batters hit after being a by a liner by Tampa Bay’s Ji-Man Choi. ... The Orioles also recalled RHPs Marcos Diplán, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser from Triple-A Norfolk.

Yankees: An MRI on LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendon) came back clean but an injured list stint is still possible. Chapman has allowed an earned run in five appearances. ... RHP Chad Green (elbow) said he will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. Green said doctors told him the injury is more of a flexor tear and not UCL tear. Green was hurt pitching Thursday afternoon against Baltimore. ... INF Miguel Andújar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace Donaldson.

Baltimore LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48 ERA) opposes the Yankees for the fourth time this year. LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35), who is winless in his last 10 starts since Sept. 21, pitches for New York.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Yanks lose Stanton, LeMahieu to injuries; LeMahieu MRI clean

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night, although the early diagnosis on LeMahieu suggests New York dodged a serious issue. LeMahieu was scratched with left wrist discomfort and Stanton exited a 7-6, 11-inning win over Baltimore with right calf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Miguel Andújar
CBS Boston

Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Gray 'slighted' by Dodgers trade but must wait to get revenge

WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s start wasn’t just another outing for Josiah Gray. The Nationals’ right-hander was facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same club that traded him to Washington at the deadline last summer. Gray had been one of the key prospects in a blockbuster trade before, but Tuesday was the first time he had the chance to go up against a team that decided to move on without him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yanks#Urias Tags Cole#Ap#Major League Baseball#The White Sox#Orioles
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1918 -- Boston’s Joe Bush pitched a 1-0 one-hitter against the Chicago White Sox and drove in the lone run. The only Chicago hit was by Happy Felsch. It occurred when he threw his bat at the ball on a hit and run. 1939 -- Philadelphia pitcher Robert Joyce...
MLB
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1901 — Parader, ridden by Fred Landry, overcomes a bad start to win the Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Sadie S. 1904 — Bryn Mawr, ridden by Eugene Hildebrand, wins the Preakness Stakes by one length over Wotan. 1946 — The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Trevor Story's hot streak reaches historic level after latest outburst

Trevor Story hit just two home runs in his first 32 games for the Boston Red Sox. He's launched six homers in his last five games. That's one of many stats that highlight Story's incredible turnaround for Boston. The 29-year-old infielder stumbled out of the gate with his new team, hitting just .205 with 43 strikeouts over his first 32 games and even hearing boos from restless fans.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB

Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far

We have reached the quarter point of the 2022 season. Isn’t that wild? It feels like we just got started, and here we are, 25 percent through. There have been some surprising teams -- remember when everyone, including me, was skeptical of the Yankees’ offseason? -- and some pretty surprising disappointments (sorry Tigers, Mariners and Braves). And we know a lot less than we think we do. Last year around this time, the Padres were in first in the NL West, and the Cubs were making a charge in the NL Central. It’s all just a fixed point in time.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants make minor trade for utility player that's not Mariner

SAN FRANCISCO -- Luke Williams didn't work out as hoped for the Giants, but it might not be long before they see him again. Williams was traded to Miami on Thursday morning in exchange for utility man Hayden Cantrelle. He'll get another shot in the NL East, and he might be on the roster next week when the Giants visit the Marlins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

915K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy