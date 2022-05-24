ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

By Katy St. Clair
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first...

KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

BART Police Identify and Arrest Passengers with Outstanding Warrants

OAKLAND — Passengers not paying to ride BART trains are getting free rides to jail for more than fare evasion. Identification checks of miscreants and fare evaders turn up many outstanding arrest warrants. Most suspects are initially detained for fare evasion or causing a disturbance, resulting in BART police...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Deandre Johnson Arrested For Assaulting Three Women

SAN FRANCISO—Deandre Johnson, 28, from Oakland, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a total of three San Francisco women during a 10-hour period, according to an announcement made by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday, May 25. The crimes transpired on May 7 and May 8 and victims ranged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Oakland Man Arrested for Assaulting Three SF Women in a 10-Hour Period

Three San Francisco women, including a 75-year-old, were allegedly all assaulted by the same man in a 10-hour spree that covered Visitacion Valley and the Tenderloin. A 28-year-old Oakland man is in custody after three separate attacks on women on the first weekend in May, according to the Chronicle. Only one of the assaults is being considered a sexual assault, but shockingly, the victim in that case was a 75-year-old woman, according to SFPD.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Crash Injuring California Highway Patrol Officer

BERKELEY — A suspect in custody is believed responsible for injuring a California Highway Patrol officer in a hit and run accident. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near University Avenue on May 24. Two CHP officers were assisting a disabled motorist at 12:46 a.m., when a Dodge Ram...
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was killed and another taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shootout at a Citrus Heights apartment complex late Monday. Citrus Heights police responded to reports of the shooting on the 6000 block of Birdcage Lane at Farmgate Way just before 11 p.m.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty Oakland officer shoots suspect, leading to school lockdown

OAKLAND, Calif. - An off-duty Oakland police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect in West Oakland on Wednesday, which led to the lockdown of a nearby elementary school on the last day of class. The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. near 35th and Market streets, a day after the...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Officer Involved in Police Shooting in Oakland: PD

The Oakland Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a police shooting involving an off-duty officer. No one died in the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of 35th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and searched...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
KTVU FOX 2

Reward for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe is now $100K

OAKLEY, Calif. - The Oakley City Council agreed to increase the reward for missing 24-year-old Alexis Gabe by another $40,000. The Bay Area News Group reported the council voted on Tuesday to spend more money, which means the total reward amount is now at $100,000. So far, the city has...
OAKLEY, CA

