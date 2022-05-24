ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

By Marco Revuelta
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student.

In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma.

"I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta .

Her happiness is evident, but as she points out, her road to graduation has been one filled with setbacks. During her freshman year, Vargas was diagnosed with Leber Congenital Amaurosis, a rare type of inherited eye disorder that causes severe vision loss.

LCA is found in two to three out of every 100,000 babies. It's inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, which means that both parents must carry a defective gene for the condition in order to pass it on to their children, according to UCSF Health .

Vargas says that the disorder led to difficult days.

"I became very depressed, I didn't want to go to school, I didn't finish my work and it became very difficult to make friends," Vargas said.

But thanks to the support of her family and teachers, Vargas managed to change his mood and was motivated to complete his studies.

"That they believe in me, they knew I could do it," Vargas said.

Vargas' parents said that her eye disease is degenerative and there is a possibility that one day she will lose her sight completely.

Two of Vargas' siblings also have the condition.

"I wanted to teach them that they can do whatever they want and they can achieve all the goals that other people can even if they have a disability," Vargas said.

The 18-year-old will attend College of the Desert after graduating from Coachella Valley High School. She plans to become a lawyer or a psychologist.

Vargas said she is sharing her story to inspire others to achieve their goals no matter what challenges life brings.

"I would tell people who feel like giving up, to keep going, because I know life can be very difficult, but don't put pressure on yourself that other people are going a different pace than you," Vargas said.

Vargas will graduate from Coachella Valley High School on June 1, which will be held at the Tennis Gardens in Indian Wells.

Education
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Familiar frustrations, cannabis conundrum, and more

📅 It’s Wednesday, 5/25. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 105 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “It’s My House” by Diana Ross. 🏠 Situational awareness: The latest homeless point in time count resulted in no surprises. Data released Tuesday shows the unhoused population increased 15% in Riverside County during the last two years.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands is looking for high school graduate tour guides

Sunnylands is hiring graduating high school seniors for their internship program that trains eligible college students to serve as Sunnylandsguides. The Sunnylands tour guide internship program is a paid position and students can earn credit opportunities from participating colleges, universities and majors. It is also designed to help students prepare for their future careers through professional development workshops, individual The post Sunnylands is looking for high school graduate tour guides appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Cannabis cancelation, special designation for airport, and more

📅 It’s Tuesday, 5/24. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 102 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Cat Power. 📵 Situational awareness: Customers of T-Mobile in the city reported outages yesterday, and they weren’t alone. According to reports, an upgrade is taking place on the network and it may take 72 hours to complete.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iheart.com

Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
thepalmspringspost.com

Palm Springs second only to Riverside in number of homeless found during point-in-time count

The results of Riverside County’s single day point-in-time count of homeless people are in, and there are few surprised for Palm Springs. Driving the news: Volunteers fanned out across the county, including here in Palm Springs, in February. Their task was to simply count how many people were on the streets during one period of one day. It marked the first in-person count in two years due to the pandemic. Results were released this week, and they are used to help determine the county’s allotment of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay High School Cheer Team Accused of Racist Instagram Post

An Instagram account titled “Black Bay Area” re-posted two troubling photos on their page this weekend, accusing the initial post of racism. The pictures show what appear to be members of the California High School varsity cheer team posing with a Black mannequin head and they refer to it as their mascot -- which they named Kareem.
SOCIETY
