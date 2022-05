In the event of a pandemic, would you like accommodation or your money back?. According to the Toledo Blade, the Ohio Supreme Court will decide this week whether or not 2020 Cedar Point Season pass holders should receive partial refunds due to the park being shut down for two months during the 2020 season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, parks like Cedar Point and Kings Island were forced to shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Since the park was shut down for the first two months of its season, Laura Valentine of Mayfield Heights argues that she and other passholders should receive pro-rated compensation for that two-month period.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO