MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s death inspired many to raise their voices and get involved with social activism. Among them, Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross. Ross says, two years after his murder, some days are good and days like this one are not so good. “I suffer a lot from grief. I miss him so much, and I had put a lot of stock in us spending our lives together,” Ross told WCCO’s Esme Murphy. Since Floyd’s death she has become an activist and joined efforts to change laws governing police actions. She has been a visible presence at rallies and protests. She said her...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO