ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Residents call for rezoning solution against Dry Hollow development

By Veronica Ogbe
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ytoy_0fo8R3WU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those in the Dry Hollow community are hoping to prevent rezone development. It has been what South Knoxville resident, Brad Russell, calls a year-long fight.

“The more we started looking into it, we found out what they were wanting to do was put 4.5 houses per acre in this area,” he said.

Russell lives on a farm adjacent to the property set for rezoning. He says there’s a total of around 600 acres in that area where hundreds of residents would be affected. In fact, after starting a petition, Russell had nearly 800 people sign, all for different reasons. There are concerns on the topics of traffic, schools, and the environment.

‘This is becoming a crisis in Knox County’ Residents fight to stop Dry Hollow development

“There’s actually been multiple TDEC violations because of what the developers have already done and they haven’t even started building a house yet. So we’re all concerned about those things, and if they’re allowed to come in and building houses, we don’t feel they are going to be the best at doing that,” Russell said.

WATE asked developers — Thunder Mountain Properties LLC — for a comment and the company declined to speak at this time. Russell said he along with other residents have also not heard from developers, which is why they are all hoping for help from commissioners during Monday night’s meeting.

“We just hope that our commissioners tonight will listen to the people and not these developers who live 75 miles away from Knox County. I mean, listen to the people who live here. We want to stay here and that’s why we’re fighting this because we love where we live and we can’t sustain this type of growth.”

LEGO convention coming to downtown Knoxville

Before adjourning Monday night, commissioners voted 8-3, in favor of a motion by commissioner John Schoonmaker, which green-lighted the platting of up to 180 homes on 64 acres, also known as the lower area. Once that phase is completed, then developers could proceed with additional development. Also, the motion prevented developers from clustering houses together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Trails near Ocoee Whitewater Center reopen Friday

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — Trails and other portions near the Ocoee Whitewater Center will reopen Friday, according to the Cherokee National Forest and the Tennessee Valley Authority. The visitor center burned down on April 26. No one was injured in the fire that destroyed the whitewater center in late...
OCOEE, TN
WJHL

Volunteers remove 1.4 tons of trash from Kingsport neighborhood

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cleanup event in Kingsport removed 1.4 tons of trash from the Chadwick neighborhood. According to a release from the city, the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) organized the event on April 28. Eight volunteers spent an hour and a half cleaning up the streets and yards in the Chadwick Drive area. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Hollow#Tdec
WATE

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

The number of new COVID cases being reported in Knox County and across Tennessee is on the rise. In its weekly COVID-19 update the Knox County Health Department reported a more than 31% increase in the number of active COVID cases.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

Museum of Appalachia's Wilson Barn damaged in storm

The Museum of Appalachia is asking for the community's help after a storm tore down its beloved Wilson Barn. Museum of Appalachia’s Wilson Barn damaged in storm. FCC moves to take Knoxville’s only Black-owner radio …. Investigation into Maryville couple’s death. Plans for keeping East Tennessee students...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennova North Knoxville Medical expansion

Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center is growing to better serve the community. FCC moves to take Knoxville’s only Black-owner radio …. Museum of Appalachia’s Wilson Barn damaged in storm. The Mend House sets eyes on future. One-on-One with KCHD’s new senior director. Ways to prepare for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Chick-Fil-A set to demolish building, rebuild

KINGSPORT — The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Late Monday night, Chick-fil-A released a statement regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at...
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Abandoned Places: Vose School

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Babcock Lumber and Land Company started building the Vose School in Alcoa, Tennessee in 1916 to provide a place to educate the workers’ kids. Named after the mother of C.L. Babcock, Alcoa's first mayor, the school officially opened in 1918 with four rooms and four teachers for eight grades and a nearby house serving as a classroom for first and second grade students. Rooms on one side of the school were separated by a folding partition that could be pushed back for assemblies.
WBIR

GSMNP: Historic Parson Branch Road reopens after 6-year closure

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Parson Branch Road, originally constructed in 1838, has reopened to the public after a six-year closure, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials. “We are pleased to reopen Parson Branch Road in time for the 2022 summer season,” said Deputy Superintendent...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy