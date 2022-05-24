NTSB reports inflight fire led to fatal August 2020 plane crash in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

The National Transportation Safety Board reported in-flight fire led to the fatal August 2020 plane crash in Osage Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration incident report stated Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa were killed in the crash shortly after takeoff.

According to the FAA crash report, "a witness reported seeing the pilot flooded the engine while attempting to start it, as fuel was seen draining from the engine compartment before engine start and smoke was seen coming from the engine compartment after engine start."

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the crash was an in-flight fire and subsequent loss of airplane control shortly after takeoff.

The FAA reported the scope of the examination of the crash was limited due to fire damage.

The NTSB says the source of the in-flight fire or the reason for the loss of airplane control could not be determined based on the available information.

