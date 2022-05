Residents, coaches and players are challenging City Council’s recent decision to convert the softball field at Veterans’ Memorial Park into a full-time dog park. “Softball has been … built up in the city for the last three years,” said Carrie Keeton, whose husband is a coach and her daughters are players. “Our high school team just went to state. A large number of girls played softball in Henderson as a kid because there wasn’t an option here in Boulder City. We should be coming alongside girls and supporting them in their sports, not discouraging (them).”

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO