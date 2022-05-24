‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Bares All In Front Of Zeus

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has gone from “dad bod to god bod.” In the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor is finally getting his groove back. When ex Jane Foster shows up to steal his Thor thunder, things get a little awkward.

Thor and Jane have their work cut out for them in Love and Thunder. They’ll be facing off against Gorr the God Butcher, played by an unrecognizable Christian Bale. “The only ones who gods care about are themselves,” Gorr says. “Old gods will die.”

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ (Marvel Studios)

The end of the trailer features Thor standing in front of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. Zeus tells Thor to take off his disguise, which is a purple and blue cloak. Zeus ends up flicking off Thor’s clothes himself, revealing that Thor is actually wearing nothing at all. Pretty much everyone fates at the sight of Thor’s godly bod, and even Valkryie and Jane pause on helping until they get a good look.

Ahead of the trailer’s debut, Chris hyped up the movie in an Instagram video. He teased that the official trailer would “blow your mind.” He also admitted that he’s “so proud” of this film, and it is “the greatest thing I’ve ever had the pleasure and honor of working on.” Now that’s some high praise from Thor himself.

The new trailer comes just over a month after the first teaser trailer arrived. Thor is getting himself back into fighting shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will reunite with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Thor admits that his “superhero-ing days are over.”

The teaser also revealed the first footage of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in the final moments. She can be seen wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. New photos have since been released showing off Natalie’s incredibly toned arms in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ (Marvel Studios)

The highly-anticipated movie also stars Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Melissa McCarthy, and more. After major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022.