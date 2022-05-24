Liam Payne & Fiancee Maya Henry Split, End Engagement Amid Photo Scandal

Liam Payne, 28, is a single man once again, his rep revealed to PEOPLE on May 23. The news comes just hours after his fiancee, Maya Henry, 22, took to social media to react to a fan-posted photo of the former One Direction singer with another woman, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Liam Payne & Maya Henry (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The news outlet claims Liam and Maya “broke up over a month ago”, but as of earlier today, Maya was still calling Liam her “fiance”. HollywoodLife reached out to Liam’s rep for our own comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

Liam first connected with the model in 2018, and they confirmed their romance in Sept. 2019. Then, the singer proposed to her just a year later in August 2020, but they split in June 2021. At the time, Liam revealed on The Diary of a CEO podcast that he’s “just not been very good at relationships.” Yet, two months later, they were spotted together again in St. Tropez before they walked a red carpet together that October in London.

A few months later, in March 2022, Liam and Maya attended the Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and confirmed they were still engaged. He told PEOPLE, “She’s still my fiancée. We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been. I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we’ve come out the other side of it a bit stronger.” Sadly, they’ve now parted ways again.

Liam shares 5-year-old son Bear Grey with his ex Cheryl Cole, who he dated from between 2015 and 2018.