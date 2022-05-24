Video of Massive Tornado in Morton, Texas is Terrifying

May 22, 1987 began like any other day in West Texas, by the end of the day the small town of Saragosa would almost be wiped off the map by an F4 tornado. According to Wikipedia, the area was issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 3:45 p.m. 4 hours later a tornado warning was issued for Reeves County at 7:54 p.m. and broadcast on Midland/Odessa TV stations in English and Spanish and radio stations also broadcast warnings in both languages.

SARAGOSA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO