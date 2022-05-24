HSGT: West De Pere edges Fond du Lac in baseball

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly has named Dave Lepisto as its new girls basketball coach. Lepisto replaces Troy Cullen, who he was an assistant coach under the last nine seasons. "Dave is an excellent fit. His ability to build relationships is outstanding, and his communication skills, work ethic, and basketball knowledge are off the charts," said athletic director Ryan McGinnis. "He is an exceptional teacher of the game and life skills. We are excited for the next chapter of our girls basketball program."

