Fond Du Lac, WI

HSGT: West De Pere edges Fond du Lac in baseball

By FOX 11 Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in...

Kaukauna, Ashwaubenon advance to sectionals

No. 1 seed Kaukauna defeated No. 9 seed Kimberly 7-0 in a Division 1 softball regional final Thursday. Freshman Karly Meredith pitched a complete game. Also in Division 1, No. 5 seed Ashwaubenon won 10-0 in 5 innings over 13-seed Appleton North. Nyia Marohl and Gianna Guarascio hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Track and field sectionals

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local athletes competed at the West De Pere Division 1 and the Little Chute track and field sectionals Thursday. Click the video for highlights.
GREEN BAY, WI
HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco wins, while Appleton North clinches FVA

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Luxemburg-Casco defeated Little Chute 9-2 in a Division 2 regional semifinal softball game. Meanwhile, Appleton North and Kimberly battled to a 0-0 tie in girls soccer, and with the tie North wins the Fox Valley Association title. Click the video...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay launches summer guide to fun

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Downtown Green Bay launched its summer guide to the city Tuesday. Mayor Eric Genrich joined city officials on the CityDeck to present it. The guide showcases hundreds of downtown events this summer. Several of those include things like live music and farmer's markets. New events are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kimberly names Lepisto new girls basketball coach

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly has named Dave Lepisto as its new girls basketball coach. Lepisto replaces Troy Cullen, who he was an assistant coach under the last nine seasons. "Dave is an excellent fit. His ability to build relationships is outstanding, and his communication skills, work ethic, and basketball knowledge are off the charts," said athletic director Ryan McGinnis. "He is an exceptional teacher of the game and life skills. We are excited for the next chapter of our girls basketball program."
KIMBERLY, WI

