PHOENIX — Despite the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Phoenix reaching $5 last week, AAA expects more travelers for this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. “We anticipate more than 3 million people traveling this year than they did last year, which is about an 8.3 percent increase over 2021,” Aldo Vasquez, spokesman for AAA Arizona, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News, adding that “despite these high gas prices, people are still making these plans to drive to their destinations.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO