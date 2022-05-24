ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Competitive eaters beat ‘El Gigante’ challenge

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Le48J_0fo8Nx0300

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The lure of a local restaurant’s latest food challenge brings two eating professionals to the capitol city on Monday.

Competitive eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett met at The Pennant in Downtown Topeka in hopes they could finish the “El Gigante.” Participants must attempt to eat a three-and-a-half pound patty that comes topped with eight strips of bacon, Thai peanut sauce and wild berry jam along with a side of fries.

The challenge has been running for six months and, as of this morning, only one person had won: Joel Hansen. He beat the challenge on May 1, twice in one sitting.

G’s Cheesecake, a casualty of pandemic, owner says

”I hope that they can uh both finish it,” said Todd Renner, General Manager of The Pennant. “I hope that it gives us a little spotlight on their YouTube channels, and just shows some of the cool stuff we have going on in downtown Topeka.”

Santel finished the challenge in a record time of 17:44, claiming his 1,069th win. Dejarnett finished at 24:29, claiming her 108th win. They will both be added to the wall of fame at The Pennant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Lucy

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Emi Griess with the Helping Hands Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet. Lucy is about 10 years old and is a chihuahua/papillon mix. She’s shy and has low to moderate energy, but gets along with other dogs. For more information about Lucy, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home is officially finished! Nebraska Furniture Mart moved furniture into the home earlier this week. Tours of the home will begin this weekend and fewer than 3,000 tickets remain for the 2022 Dream Home. The home will be given away on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. About the St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
KSNT News

Are you ready for some Blues and BBQ?

MAPLE HILL (KSNT) – Are your taste buds ready for a new local BBQ event accompanied by some classic blues music? East Bank on Mill Creek in Maple Hill will be holding its first Blues & Barbeque event on June 25 at 6 p.m. Featuring a premium dinner prepared by Topeka’s own Iron Rail Brewing […]
MAPLE HILL, KS
KSNT News

G’s Cheesecakes reverses decision to close

TOPEKA (KSNT) – G’s Cheesecakes and More is reopening after having announced that it was closing its doors late last week. According to a post on G’s Cheesecakes’ Facebook account, their business is reopening on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with business hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. G’s Cheesecakes, found at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Area Catbackers Club meet at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Catbackers Club held their annual Catbackers tour Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza in the downtown area. K-State Basketball coach Jerome Tang was available to meet and take photos with, as well as the National Champions Classy Cats dance team and the voice of the wildcats, Wyatt Thompson as Emcee. There […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Challenge#Food Drink#Thai#G S Cheesecake#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Furniture moved into Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska Furniture Mart is moving into the St. Jude Dream Home as crews furnish the space. Volunteers helped with unloading trucks, assembling furniture and setting up rooms Monday. One crew member explains how each room has its own concept. “Then adding that extra layer of textiles and warmth and like having each […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo staff fear for giraffe, recovery slowed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the Topeka Zoo continues to monitor the condition of Abi, the zoo’s giraffe, there is fear she may reach a point where she is unable to put any weight on her foot. On Wednesday, the zoo reported the condition of Abi’s joint is getting worse, and the fear she may not […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Are you ready for Eats and Beats at Evergy Plaza?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Concerts and food trucks aplenty will be visiting the Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka this summer during Eats and Beats. For 13 weeks throughout the summer of 2022, a mixture of food and music will visit the Evergy Plaza every Thursday evening from June 2 to September 15. The Evergy Plaza has […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSNT News

State softball/baseball quarterfinals (05/26/22)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from high school State baseball and softball quarterfinals. SOFTBALL ROSSVILLE 12COUNCIL GROVE 0 SANTA FE TRAIL 4HOISINGTON/CENTRAL PLAINS 1 BLUE VALLEY 0WASHBURN RURAL 10 OLATHE NORTH 0TOPEKA HIGH 6 ROCK CREEK 3WAMEGO 8 CLAY CENTER 6CLEARWATER 7 SPEARVILLE 0MISSION VALLEY 9 BASEBALL SABETHA 4COLUMBUS 3 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 10SEAMAN 9 […]
TOPEKA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Life In KC Worth Less Than 100 Bucks?!?

A tragic killing leaves another family heartbroken . . . They reveal that the homicide was motivated by a paltry amount. Check the money line . . . Quintin Dewberry, 26, died Wednesday, May 18, when he was shot and killed no where near his home. His mother said it was over a $100 debt.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Country Stampede coming soon to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music will be taking the capital city by force this summer during the 26th annual Country Stampeded at Heartland Motorsports Park. For three days, July 14-16, the country music and camping festival will set up shop in Topeka, bringing with it a lineup of experienced country music artists including Kid Rock, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka CBD shop reopens with Delta-8 products back up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka CBD shop is once again selling Delta-8 edibles. Just one month after multiple Topeka CBD shops were raided by law enforcement, the Sacred Leaf CBD has Delta-8 products back on its shelves. The CBD community claimed there was a grey area with what’s legal and illegal to sell. The grey […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy