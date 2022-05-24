Competitive eaters beat ‘El Gigante’ challenge

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The lure of a local restaurant’s latest food challenge brings two eating professionals to the capitol city on Monday.

Competitive eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett met at The Pennant in Downtown Topeka in hopes they could finish the “El Gigante.” Participants must attempt to eat a three-and-a-half pound patty that comes topped with eight strips of bacon, Thai peanut sauce and wild berry jam along with a side of fries.

The challenge has been running for six months and, as of this morning, only one person had won: Joel Hansen. He beat the challenge on May 1, twice in one sitting.

”I hope that they can uh both finish it,” said Todd Renner, General Manager of The Pennant. “I hope that it gives us a little spotlight on their YouTube channels, and just shows some of the cool stuff we have going on in downtown Topeka.”

Santel finished the challenge in a record time of 17:44, claiming his 1,069th win. Dejarnett finished at 24:29, claiming her 108th win. They will both be added to the wall of fame at The Pennant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.