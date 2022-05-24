ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were...

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (nine, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi's interim deputy to be interim superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Education Department’s interim chief academic officer and deputy superintendent will become interim superintendent at the end of June, the State Board of Education said Thursday. Kim Benton will take the higher interim post when Superintendent Carey Wright retires on June 30 after...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two candidates in last week's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a statewide recount, dragging the outcome into June as the candidates fight in court. The state’s acting secretary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

