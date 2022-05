ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.

