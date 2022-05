MANISTEE — A "spirit walk" to end domestic violence came to Manistee over the weekend. The event called The Longest Walk 5 was the longest and the final Walk organized by Dennis Banks, a co-founder of the American Indian Movement. In 2016 TLW5 began its journey to "Call an End to Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence."

