Hundreds of motorcycles escorted The Wall that Heals to Erie from Conneaut, Ohio. Bikers describe the ride as 'once in a lifetime.'. "This was absolutely spectacular. We kind of live in these dark times, and for this brief moment, today, everything kind of seemed alright." That’s how Steve Weston described riding in the motorcade escorting The Wall that Heals to Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO