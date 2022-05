Mother Nature has decided it wants to share the spotlight at the SEC Baseball Tournament. Rain delays took its toll from the first game of the week with Alabama and Georgia playing through nearly three hours of rain delay before a winner was decided Tuesday afternoon. That forced the rest of the day's single-elimination games to be pushed back, including the Kentucky-Auburn matchup which did not have its first pitch until Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. after more bad weather came through.

