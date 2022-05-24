ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Americas softball looks to become second El Paso team ever to make Final 4

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJR74_0fo8Msh300

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With a win over South Grand Prairie on Friday in the Class 6A Region I Semifinals, Americas did something that only two El Paso schools have ever done before.

The Trail Blazers joined a pair of Bel Air teams from the 1990s and the 2017 Chapin Huskies as the only Sun City softball squads to every qualify for the Regional Finals (Elite 8).

Now, in a three-game Region I Finals series this week vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Americas will look to become the second El Paso team to ever make the Final Four in Austin, joining Bel Air.

“It’s always been a dream, it’s always been a, ‘what if?'” said Americas senior third baseman Sabrina Carrillo. “Now getting so close to it and being on the edge of our seats for it, it’s an absolutely amazing feeling.”

In the process of making history, Americas has had a flair for the dramatic, especially in last week’s Sweet 16. After taking game one from South Grand Prairie 11-1, the Trail Blazers led game two 4-0 entering the seventh inning, but gave up four runs in the top of the frame. Despite the turn of events, Americas never wavered.

With a runner on third, Americas’ Christalynne Sepulveda drilled a no-doubt walk-off home run to give the Trail Blazers a 6-4 win and send them on to the Elite 8. Americas is stacked with collegiate talent, including a few Division I prospects. The moment never got too big for them.

“I knew we had the top of the lineup coming up so I knew we had a really good shot at scoring a run,” said senior center fielder Sydney Saenz, who is signed to play at Oregon State. “After we got a runner on I knew we would score a run eventually, I just didn’t know how. I’m glad ‘Lynne hit that home run, it really benefitted us. The dugout was hyped and everyone enjoyed it.”

Standing in the Trail Blazers’ way of the first Final 4 in program history – and the first for an El Paso team in almost 30 years – is a Flower Mound Marcus team that finished in fourth place in its district and snuck into the postseason. However, Marcus has gotten red hot in the postseason and has some talent of its own, with players committed to LSU and Oklahoma State.

It will by no means be an easy three-game set for Americas with the Final Four on the line, but they’ve proved the state of Texas wrong throughout their extended playoff run. Just two wins away from a trip to State in Austin, they’re trying not to get ahead of themselves.

“Softball athletes and coaches know it’s a bit superstitious to think ahead,” said Trail Blazers head coach Roxanne Luna. “It’s exciting, but we’re taking it one game at a time, one week at a time. That’s been our mentality. Let’s get through this week and then focus on next week.”

Americas has stayed loose during its run by spending every Monday having a water balloon fight at practice. The tradition continued on Monday, three days before the biggest game in school history.

Americas and Flower Mound Marcus will play a three-game series for the right to go to the Final Four beginning Thursday. All three games will be played at Frenship High School, outside Lubbock.

Game one will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT on Thursday; game two will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. MT. If necessary, game three would be played at 9 a.m. MT on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

6 El Pasoans Took On Spartan Challenge In Austin & Beat It

Whoever says people from El Paso are lazy, are wrong. Many people are extremely active here & goal-driven. Whether it's to make something of yourself, or simply just having a day where nothing goes wrong. One local newscaster made it a goal to conquer the Spartan Challenge & she did.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario High School unveils 9th State Championship Monument

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario High School loves its state champions. Since 1977, San Elizario has had 21 state winners between individuals and teams’ efforts in their athletics’ program. On Thursday, San Elizario ISD and the high school revealed their ninth and newest monument at San Elizario High School’s ‘Pathway of Champions Plaza’. […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Longtime UTEP Head Athletic Trainer Dawn Hearn Announces Retirement

EL PASO – Dawn Hearn, who has headed up the Athletic Training Room at The University of Texas at El Paso for 27 years during a 34-year run with UTEP Athletics, is retiring.  Her last day at UTEP will be Friday, June 3. “Dawn leaves an unbelievable legacy, both at UTEP and in the Sports Medicine profession,” Director […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KTSM

Space Cowboys blank Chihuahuas, 7-0

EL PASO, Texas – Sugar Land starter Hunter Brown pitched seven shutout innings in the Space Cowboys’ 7-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. Brown’s seven innings and 10 strikeouts were both season highs. El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-3 with a double and has now reached […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP football announces kickoff times, broadcast networks for 2022

EL PASO, Texas – Conference USA announced its 2022 football broadcast schedule, which includes 10 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners. Six of the Miners’ game will be streamed on ESPN+, and two on Stadium. The Miners will also play on CBS Sports Network in a pair of contests. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#The Trail Blazers#Bel Air#Chapin Huskies#Flower Mound Marcus#Elite 8
KTSM

Costello elevated to head coach of Andress boys basketball program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A promotion that seemed inevitable finally came to be on Thursday afternoon for Andress’ Eugene Costello. Costello, the Golden Eagles’ boys basketball interim head coach since January, was officially elevated to the program’s head coach on Thursday, he confirmed to KTSM. It’s an opportunity that is well-deserved for Costello, a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State tops UTRGV 10-0 to continue Cinderella WAC Tournament run

MESA, Ariz. –  Put on those dancing shoes. The Cinderella story through the WAC Baseball Tournament continued for New Mexico State in a dominant fashion, as they beat UTRGV 10-0 in a seven-inning run rule victory on Thursday night. Ian Mejia dominated the Vaquero lineup, spinning a complete-game three-hit shutout. The right-hander was still touching 95 miles […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Melendez, Contreras named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez and Carlos Contreras grew up playing the sport of baseball together and now find themselves on a list of 31 of the best players in college baseball as semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award. The announcement came shortly after Melendez and Contreras were earned the respective […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Parkland dancer signs with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – From Parkland High to NBA dreams. Makayla Santana has signed a commitment letter with the UTEP Dance Team. Santana graduated with honors and received her associate's degree before her high school diploma. "She wants to change the culture, starting with my daughter, who eventually wants...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

UTEP track sees two more athletes advance at NCAA Regionals

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Arianne Morais will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships after tallying a top-10 finish in the women’s javelin throw on day two at the West Prelims at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on Thursday evening. Morais, a transfer from the University of Florida, hit a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP T&F’s Azemia, Powell Advance to Quarterfinals at NCAA West Prelims

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Jevaughn Powell and Ned Azemia advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals at NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminaries at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on a brisk and breezy Wednesday evening. Powell finished no. 1 overall, clocking in a 45.52 in the 400-meter dash. The sophomore sensation beat out […]
EL PASO, TX
WBTAM/WBTFM

Winterble Quick Take: Here comes Beto the Clown

His nickname is Beto, his father was Irish. He’s, he’s not he’s not Hispanic. And he likes to sort of trade on the ambiguity of maybe being down for the struggle except for the fact that he’s married into an immense amount of money. In the in the city of El Paso, a land developer, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies pull off upset against Sam Houston State in WAC Tournament

MESA, Arizona (KTSM) – New Mexico State Baseball grabbed its biggest win of the 2021-22 season in their opening game of the 2022 WAC Baseball Tournament. The Aggies grabbed a 3-1 win over Sam Houston State, the No. 1 seed out of the WAC Southwest Division, for a major upset at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, […]
MESA, AZ
KTSM

UTEP football announces promotions for pair of assistant coaches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Barrick Nealy will be elevated to assistant head coach, and Matt Wallerstedt to defensive run coordinator on Monday. Nealy will assume the title assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator, while Wallerstedt’s title is associate head coach/defensive run game coordinator/defensive line. “Coach Wallerstedt provides a […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

My Top 3 Steak Places Around El Paso

We’re coming up on National Steak Month in June, and there are a LOT of places in El Paso that do a great steak. My number one is Corralito’s. Nothing else comes close to their Arrachera 10-ounce medium-rare. It’s not the most expensive cut on the menu, but it is SO GOOD; it’s all I ever order. Their ribeye and T-bone may be great, but I wouldn’t know because the Arrachera is just that f***ing good!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy