MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The kickoff to the summer travel season comes as COVID-19 cases are seeing a sharp rise across the country and in the Mid-South. Data from the Shelby County Health Department shows that 100 new cases have been reported nearly every day in May, whereas in Mar. and Apr., there was only one day with more than 100 reported cases.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO