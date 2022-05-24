New York court adopts new congressional, state senate maps

New York enacted new congressional and state senate districts on May 20, 2022, when Justice Patrick McAllister ordered the adoption of maps drawn by redistricting special master Jonathan Cervas. New York was apportioned 26 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, one fewer than it received after the 2010 census. These maps will take effect for New York’s 2022 congressional and state legislative elections.

McAllister overturned New York’s state senate and congressional maps on March 31, 2022. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed the initial maps into law on February 3, 2022.

McAllister wrote in his May 20 order, “​​the court believes the maps remain almost perfectly neutral, meaning the maps do not favor or disfavor any political party.”

Susan Lerner, the executive director of Common Cause New York, said, “It’s clear he listened to the extensive comments sent to the court, including ours and those of the Unity Maps, as the maps now reflect a deeper understanding of minority and other communities’ interests. Ultimately, as he indicates, he valued compactness above all else.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) criticized the congressional map, saying, “the court of appeals was wrong in the decision that they made both on the substance and in terms of turning over redistricting to an out of town, unelected special master and a judicial overseer in Steuben County, who was a Republican.” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also criticized the map, saying “by splitting [Black] communities, the map further alienates them and perpetuates the opportunity for further historical neglect by the electoral system. […] Their voting power is directly tied to their lives and they deserve a fair chance at electing representatives that take their unique needs into full consideration.”

As of May 20, 2022, 41 states have adopted congressional district maps. One state’s maps have been overturned by court action and two states have not yet adopted congressional redistricting plans after the 2020 census. Six states were apportioned one U.S. House district, so no congressional redistricting is required. As of May 20, 2012, 42 states had enacted congressional redistricting plans after the 2010 census.

Forty-seven states have adopted legislative district maps for both chambers. A court in one state has overturned previously enacted maps, a court in one state has overturned a map for one chamber, and one state has not yet adopted legislative redistricting plans after the 2020 census. As of May 20, 2012, 46 states had enacted congressional redistricting plans.

Nationwide, legislative redistricting has been completed for 1,870 of 1,973 state Senate seats (94.8%) and 5,214 of 5,413 state House seats (96.3%). Congressional redistricting has been completed for 398 of the 435 seats (91.5%) in the U.S. House of Representatives.