The South Carolina Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available in Kershaw County. In order to receive benefits, you must be a low income senior aged 60 or older, provide proof of identity with a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, and provide proof you live in Kershaw County. In order to receive these benefits, you must apply in person at the City Arena on Broad Street in Camden on June 11th from 8am-noon. For questions and more information contact the Kershaw County Council on Aging at 803-432-8173.

1 DAY AGO