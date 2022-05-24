ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA research team receives $1 million grant to study long COVID

By Kelsie Sandoval
Asia Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers at UCLA Health has received a $1 million research grant from the American Heart Association to study the cardiovascular effects of long COVID. Over the next three years, Dr. Jeffrey Hsu, assistant clinical professor of medicine at...

newsroom.ucla.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Asia Media

UCLA provides grants to enhance understanding of Black life and racial disparities

After police murdered George Floyd in June 2020, hundreds of thousands of people across the country flooded the streets demanding their cries for racial and social justice be heard. In the wake of those protests, UCLA pledged to address campus issues facing Black students, faculty and staff as well as Indigenous, Asian American and Latino communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UCLA reinstates mandatory indoor masking

UCLA on Thursday announced it is reinstating universal indoor masking beginning Friday due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County and on campus. University officials revealed that the campus saw close to 870 new COVID-19 cases last week, placing it at a “severe” level. “It is important for us to respond to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Asia Media

Staff news: UCLA recognized for energy management leadership

UCLA Energy Services has received a sustainability award from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for excellence in energy management leadership. The annual city-wide awards recognize commercial customers whose participation in the department’s rebate program results in substantial positive environmental impacts. UCLA is spearheading energy conservation measures...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue rising

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19's hospitalizations and infection rates continued to rise, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 112 on Saturday to 126 on Sunday and 131 as of Monday, the latest figures available. There were 22...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County reports over 6,000 new COVID cases for the first time since February

Los Angeles County reported 6,245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday marking the first time the county has reported over 6,000 cases since February 3.The 6,245 new infections bring the county's total caseload to 2,955,954.The county also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths. As of Thursday, there were 429 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals.Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county's current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 — double the rate from a month ago — and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%. "If we continue on the current trajectory we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cardiology#Chemistry#Ucla Health
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases on the rise in LA County schools

Los Angeles County's health director Barbara Ferrer Wednesday voiced her concern as the number of COVID-19 cases at local schools rises.Public Health said there were 5,918 positive cases at L.A. County schools during the week ending on May 15.Of those cases, 4,723 were students and 1,195 were staff members. "While we recognize that many children who test positive experience mild illness, national trends are showing increases in cases and hospitalization rates for children and more concerns about long term impacts of even mild infection in children," Ferrer said."We encourage parents, students, teachers, and staff, during this time of high transmission with the most infectious strains seen to date, to wear a mask when indoors and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible."County health officials also reported 16 school outbreaks during the week that ended on May 21.Meanwhile Wednesday, the county reported an additional 4,202 new COVID cases and six deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was 410 as of Wednesday, down from 419 on Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

OCC’s Phan awarded prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship

Orange Coast College biology major Trinh “Isabelle” Phan has been awarded the 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The scholarship only selects 100 community college students nationally to receive up to $55,000 each, making it extremely competitive. Students like Phan, who stand out amongst their peers, are...
ORANGE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Moves into CDC’s Yellow Tier of the COVID-19 Community Levels as Cases Rise

LONG BEACH, CA – With COVID-19 cases rising, the City of Long Beach has entered the Yellow (Medium) Tier of COVID-19 Community Level, the second of three tiers outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is urging residents to adhere to the Health Order. Additionally, Health Officials are strongly recommending Long Beach residents take additional measures to protect themselves and others and slow the spread, including masking indoors, especially after close contact with someone who tested positive, and other common-sense safety strategies, such as staying home when sick; frequent hand washing; testing for COVID-19 when in contact with someone who has the virus or when experiencing any COVID-like symptoms; and becoming vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
scvnews.com

COVID was Second Leading Cause of Death in L.A. County in 2020

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, “Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report.” The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
csufresno.edu

Four of the Best Charter Schools in Orange County

But did you know that charter schools in Orange County are leading the way in creating access to education for K-12 students? While the pandemic changed the way students attend classes, Orange County charter schools adopt these changes and challenges to deliver higher access and outstanding educational services. Gosh, wouldn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California overnight, geologists say

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California overnight, geologist said. The earthquake near Ridgecrest shook the area at about 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 2 miles deep. Although the earthquake is smaller than some California residents are used to, hundreds of...
RIDGECREST, CA
avdailynews.com

12,378 New Positive Cases and 14 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday

With increases across multiple COVID metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in high-risk settings, and the test positivity rate, layering in more protections is needed to reduce the risk of transmission and severe illness. Evidence continues to show that those fully vaccinated and recently boosted have increased protection that is important during times of high transmission.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles watering restrictions approved by city council

Water conservation measures announced earlier this month by Mayor Eric Garcetti were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday, confirming that outdoor watering in the city will be restricted to two days per week based on street addresses beginning June 1. The restrictions, approved by a 13-0 vote, are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County registers more than 12,000 new COVID cases

Los Angeles County logged more than 12,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days amid continued rapid spread of the virus, but the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals held generally steady. According to the county Department of Public Health, 5,152 new cases were recorded Saturday, 4,750 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy