Yankees' Aaron Boone Doesn't Agree With Josh Donaldson's Suspension

By Max Goodman
 3 days ago

Donaldson was suspended for one game after Major League Baseball's investigation into what the third baseman said to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson over the weekend

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Josh Donaldson should've been suspended by Major League Baseball for his comments to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Moments after New York's 6-4 loss to the Orioles on Monday night, Boone was asked for his thoughts on Donaldson's one-game suspension handed down by the league earlier in the afternoon.

"I certainly respect MLB," Boone said. "I think they were thoughtful and looked into it and did their due diligence on it and made what was a tough call. I don't agree with it. I don't think it warranted a suspension. But I certainly respect their process. And I know JD is planning on appealing."

READ: Josh Donaldson Receives Suspension For 'Jackie' Comments to Tim Anderson

This all started when Donaldson called Anderson "Jackie [Robinson]" multiple times during Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium, a comment that later sparked a benches-clearing altercation.

It's the second time benches have cleared between these two clubs this season. Anderson and Donaldson got into it at third base last week in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field when the shortstop was pushed off the base by the third baseman.

In both cases, players rushed onto the field, but no punches were thrown and nobody was ejected.

What Donaldson said, however, hasn't been forgotten.

Anderson was first to respond on Saturday, calling Donaldson's statement "disrespectful." That same word was used in MLB's official release on Monday, announcing Donaldson had been banned for one game.

Chicago's manager Tony La Russa called what Donaldson said "racist" while pitching coach Ethan Katz tweeted that the Yankee third baseman should've been suspended for more than a game.

Perhaps the strongest opinion of all came from White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who ripped Donaldson, saying his explanation for what happened—that calling Anderson "Jackie" was a joke—is "complete bulls--t."

Nonetheless, Boone didn't deem this situation worthy of a suspension.

Regardless, Donaldson wasn't on the field for New York on Monday night. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list leading up to first pitch. Considering he is also appealing the suspension, discourse about what occurred between New York's slugger and Chicago's star shortstop isn't going away any time soon.

