LOOK - Deebo in Dallas: Samuel Wants 49ers Trade, Hangs with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
 6 days ago

Deebo Samuel likes Dallas. On social media, and as a place to watch a basketball game, at least.

FRISCO - San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel apparently still wants to be traded. And instead of showing up at his team’s OTAs, he just showed up in Dallas….

Hanging out, at least for a moment, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to be paid top dollar before the start of the 2022 season.

Additionally, it appears that Samuel likes the idea of being associated with the Cowboys as earlier this off-season he “liked”  a tweet suggesting he make his way to America's Team .

What to make of “Deebo in Dallas”?

Deebo

Samuel

Deebo

Samuel is clearly unhappy with the 49ers organization despite the two sides initially discussing a long-term extension at the beginning of the offseason. But …

In the jet-set world in which pro athletes live, a quick trip to Dallas needn’t have anything to do with the Cowboys. Indeed, as a star of the 49ers, he likely has a bond with other San Francisco superstars. And it so happens that his interaction with Prescott apparently occurred at Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals pitting the Dallas Mavs (with Dak wearing their jersey) against the Golden State Warriors.

And as the photos courtesy of @blitzfits show , he also hung out with fellow San Francisco star Stephen Curry of the Warriors.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo, Curry, Dak

Blitzfits

Pollard, Dak

The Cowboys have given no indication that they are in on what would be the high-priced bidding on the Pro Bowl do-it-all Samuel. Sources tell us that Dallas may still go shopping for veteran wide receiver help to bolster a room led by CeeDee Lamb - but the idea there would be an affordable supplementary player.

Of course,  Samuel's success in San Francisco - including his work as a central figure in the Cowboys’ first-round playoff loss to the 49ers - makes the idea an alluring one.

There are issues, questions and obstacles here. Does Dallas want to repeat its ill-fated trade-a-first-rounder Amari Cooper effort? Are the Cowboys gun-shy there? What of the plan to have Lamb (who we believe happens to share an agent with Deebo) as the No. 1 wideout ? Why derail that? Can't Tony Pollard be Deebo-lite in Dallas? Can Dallas stomach coughing up the $20 mil APY deal Samuel us going to want?

The Cowboys are not likely going there.

Inside the Star: Cowboys Rookies and Veterans Meshing (; 1:50)

Comments / 41

Buckethead
5d ago

Just leave if you want out. Good players come and go. That's the nature of sports. The 9ers will be fine without you. ✌️

Reply(13)
7
joel gonzalez
5d ago

Won’t happen Cowboys already have salary cap problems themselves and the draft capital required to get Deebo would be too much for them

Reply
4
Roberto Gonzalez
5d ago

he aint goin anywhere. under contract this season plus two franchise tags to follow. His best interest is to sign the extension or he will have to prove it for 3 years.

Reply
2
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
